Slice Launch Studio Opens to Insurers and Tech Companies to Create Digital Insurance Products

Slice Labs Inc., a leading on-demand insurance cloud platform provider, announced the opening of the Slice Launch Studio in downtown Toronto, which is designed to be an innovation hub for Slice and its partners to ideate, experiment, test and deploy new on-demand insurance products on the Slice Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform.

Insurers and technology companies from around the world can come to the Launch Studio to collaborate on Hackathons, a key step in Slice’s approach to getting product to market quickly. Slice will also host events year-round, bringing together thought leaders from across the globe to discuss and address emerging and increasing risks. Slice is currently working with insurers in the U.S., Canada, UK and SE Asia to launch new on-demand insurance products, using a minimum viable product methodology which allows for launch in under three months.

The Co-operators Group is the pilot partner for the Launch Studio, who recently launched duuo, both its new digital insurance business unit and of its on-demand homeshare insurance product, via Slice ICS. The carrier will host a hackathon on opening day with the goal to build the vision for its next on-demand insurance product.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of today’s launch. Our young partnership with Slice is already spurring all sorts of innovative products and ideas at both duuo and The Co-operators. Slice Launch Studio will take that one step further by bringing together the brightest insurance and technology minds from around the globe, truly putting Canada on the map as a new hub for digital insurance innovation,” said Peter Primdahl, Head of Operations at duuo.

“We have seen amazing results for ICS users by creating a fun and engaging environment to reinvent one of the world’s most established industries,” said Tim Attia, CEO of Slice Labs. “On-demand insurance is not just limited to insurers. Opening the Launch Studio to technology companies that are considering integrating on-demand insurance into existing digital products solidifies Slice’s transition from solely being an on-demand homeshare insurer to an award-winning cloud computing vendor.”

The Slice Launch Studio is located on the 42nd floor of the Scotia Plaza (40 King St. West, Toronto), and is open from 9-5 p.m. ET Monday – Friday by appointment to protect the ICS user intellectual capital. Participants can make appointments at www.slice.is/launchstudio.

About Slice:

Slice Labs is a leading on-demand insurance cloud platform provider that empowers insurers to deliver new value to customers through direct insurance or insurance agent models without investing in infrastructure to provide customized on-demand, pay-as-you-go insurance products. The Slice Insurance Cloud Services platform (ICS) is powered by machine learning and advanced big data technologies along with Ph.D. behavioral science expertise. ICS is the foundation for new digital insurance products being released globally by top insurers and is also the base for Slice’s own digital insurance products serving the new economy. To stay up to date with Slice, visit http://www.slice.is and follow @SliceLabs on Twitter.

