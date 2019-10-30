SolarWinds Helps Tech Pros Win Their Digital Transformation Bets with Microsoft Azure

October 30, 2019
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software and a Microsoft® Gold Partner, today announced a wave of updates across its IT Operations Management offering, including the Orion® Platform suite of products, and its application performance management (APM) suite. This extends SolarWinds support for organizations investing in MicrosoftAzure® as their strategic digital transformation partner, and offers technology professionals the comprehensive ability to monitor, manage, and secure hybrid IT operations.
According to a survey of the SolarWinds THWACK® user community of over 150,000 registered members, over half (53 percent of respondents) use Azure, but many organizations are just beginning their migration journey. Most operate some applications or workloads in the cloud, but much of IT remains on-premises. This highlights the need for comprehensive, full-stack visibility across the entire hybrid IT environment, regardless of where an organization is in its digital transformation journey.
As noted by Forrester®, users leverage cloud platforms to serve a wide range of functions1, yielding enhanced productivity, security, and operations for tech pros. The latest portfolio updates are designed to help tech pros more effectively manage everything from cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures to commercial, custom, and SaaS applications, empowering them to see clearer, scale faster, and perform better.
“For 20 years, SolarWinds has helped tech pros navigate the challenges of highly performant environments, while avoiding the distractions of the hype cycle. Because of this strong legacy, we’re uniquely positioned to help these same tech pros as they embark on their journey to the cloud,” said Sandy Orlando, senior vice president, products, SolarWinds.
“Today’s tech pros require greater flexibility, enhanced security, and improved full-stack visibility to successfully manage the web of applications and workloads spanning on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, like Microsoft Azure,” she continued. “These new features and solution enhancements announced today reinforce our commitment to and focus on what matters most to customers: solving IT management problems the way tech pros need them solved and delivering solutions compatible with the environments they use today—and where they’ll grow tomorrow.”
Expanded full-stack visibility to optimize the performance of hybrid IT and Azure environments
To meet this important customer need, SolarWinds announced updates spanning both its SaaS-delivered APM suite, and the SolarWinds® Orion Platform, which scales to encompass monitoring of on-premises and cloud environments, including Microsoft Azure, with support for monitoring Azure IaaS (Windows® and Linux®) and PaaS services, as well as Office 365®:
Enhanced flexibility and deployment options
To ease customers’ public cloud migrations, SolarWinds and Microsoft have partnered to certify the Orion Platform and its modules for Azure, and make them available within the Azure Marketplace. SolarWinds has added support for Azure SQL Database Managed Instance as the Orion database, helping customers reduce management overhead and total cost of ownership (TCO) associated with traditional database deployments.
“SolarWinds customers can now enjoy the benefits of cloud when choosing Azure for their network and systems management products,” said Wisam Hirzalla, director product marketing for Azure at Microsoft. “We’re delighted to have SolarWinds enable customers to run their IT operations solution in the Microsoft cloud."
With this support for running on Azure, SolarWinds empowers organizations with the deployment flexibility they need in today’s hybrid environments. Through the Azure Marketplace, customers can easily deploy the SolarWinds industry-leading2 systems and network management software on Azure in typically as little as 30 minutes, and existing customers can migrate on-premises deployments of the Orion Platform and its modules to Azure-deployed instances.
Broader ability to monitor and manage cloud and hybrid IT environments with security in mind
Digital transformation journeys typically require companies and tech pros to invest in multiple management consoles to maintain security across their entire hybrid IT environment. Included in this wave of updates are the latest versions of Security Event Manager and Access Rights Manager, helping simplify the process of creating a reliable security posture for tech pros:
SolarWinds Orion Platform
The Orion Platform is a modular and scalable architecture built to deliver powerful network, infrastructure, and application monitoring and management capabilities across on-premises, hosted, and public cloud environments. The common framework combines a web-based dashboard, centralized user management, unified alerting and reporting, and consolidated metrics—enhancing collaboration between teams. In addition to the PerfStack™ dashboard improvements and centralized upgrades, the latest release of the Orion Platform also adds SAML authentication support, enabling Single Sign-On (SSO) to the Orion Web Console.
The SolarWinds Orion Platform holds the May 2019 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice2 distinction for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics and the May 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice2 distinction for Best Application Performance Monitoring. TrustRadius, the most-trusted review platform for B2B technology, has also recognized SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (DPA), Server & Application Monitor (SAM), Network Performance Monitor (NPM), and Virtualization Manager (VMAN) with its 2019 Top Rated Product distinctions3.
SolarWinds at Microsoft Ignite® and VMworld® Europe
SolarWinds will be exhibiting at both Microsoft Ignite and VMworld Europe to demonstrate how the SolarWinds IT operations management portfolio, built on the SolarWinds Orion Platform, and its SaaS-delivered APM Suite can help centrally monitor and manage applications and infrastructure across modern, multi-cloud, and multi-premises architectures through an integrated single pane of glass.
Thomas LaRock, a SolarWinds Head Geek™ and 11-time Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), will also be presenting a breakout session, Happy Little Clouds – Application Migrations Done Right, on-site at Microsoft Ignite.
“Understanding how to migrate and manage applications in the cloud is critical as hybrid environments continue to be the reality for today’s tech pros,” said Thomas LaRock, Head Geek, SolarWinds. “Our latest portfolio updates and broadened platform support for Azure environments empowers tech pros to better monitor, manage, and secure hybrid applications and infrastructure, and I look forward to sharing additional cloud migration best practices during my presentation at Ignite.”
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.
