Sonal Garodia showcased her collection Kiaan at The Olive Canvas by Ranjit Rodricks

Kiaan by Sonal Garodia hosted society’s elite to a sophisticated evening of fashion on Tuesday at ‘The Olive Canvas by Ranjit Rodricks’ in Mumbai. The show is a monthly event held at Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra and is organised by fashion enthusiast and founder of men’s blog ‘His Style Closet’, Ranjit Rodricks. The highlight of the evening was an impressive fashion show showcasing Kiaan collection by designer Sonal Garodia.

Models in 'Kiaan' collection

Gracing the event with their presence were esteemed guests including Pooja Gor, Nivedita Basu, Achla Sachdev, Sandhya Shetty, Tanmay Ssingh, Sanaya Pithawalla, Anisha Dixit (Rickshawali), Salim Asgarally amongst others.

L-R: Pooja Gor, Achla Sachdev, Ranjit Rodricks, Nivedita Basu, Sonal Garodia

Stopping the show for the evening was the gorgeous Benafsha Soonawalla of the Bigg Boss fame. She was seen in a black cocktail gown adorned in sequence and dramatic back trail. The sexy silhouette of the gown was perfectly going with brands evening wear vibe and Benafsha's fun personality.

Showstopper Benafsha Soonawalla with Designer Sonal Goradia

Kiaan by Sonal Garodia is an Eveningwear, Bridal & Accessories brand specialising in hand embroidery. The Evening wear collection 'Shattered Glasses' is a party edit. The collection is about fully embellished sequence bodices and dramatic entrances. 3d Plexi-glass has been laser cut and hand sewn on tulle to get a broken glass effect. Muses from different professions came together and brought the bling on, for the special occasion.

Talking at the event, Sonal Garodia said, “It was so much fun launching our evening wear collection in collaboration with our dear friend Ranjit Rodricks. Having power women, from different fields walk the show as muses was vivacious. The party mood created on the ramp was in sync with the spirit of the brand.”

Sonal Garodia is a NIFT Mumbai Alumni and a gold medalist in Fashion Technology. After working with renowned International brands, Sonal now owns a hand embroidery export business and her label Kiaan. She has been felicitated with several woman entrepreneur awards.

Follow Sonal at

Instagram – www.instagram.com/kiaanofficial

Facebook – www.facebook.com/KiaanOfficial

For more details, write to – [email protected].