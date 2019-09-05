Spartan Poker Announces Its Biggest LIVE Tournament ‘India Poker Championship’

Business Wire IndiaSpartan Poker
, India’s leading digital gaming platform is all set to present the country's most prestigious live tournament – India Poker Championship (IPC)
. The live tournamentwill be held from 11th September to 15th September
, 2019
at Goa
. IPC is recognised as one of the most in-demand tournament series among poker enthusiasts. Its previous editions have seen record-breaking participation from poker players across different regions of the country. Owing to the incredible success of its previous editions, IPC has become one of the largest and the highest paying GTD Live Poker championships
in India. This year, the championship will give a whopping 3 Cr GTD
to the attending players.
Set around the theme of #GetInTheGame
and #RaiseIt
, Spartan Poker invites players from the length and breadth of the country to Goa, the nerve centre of Poker in India. 2019’s first edition of IPC will take place in the affluent Big Daddy Casino
in Panjim
. The 5-day series will feature high-octane poker action with the inclusion of phenomenal events like Kick-Off, Highroller, Headhunter
and the highlight feature in the Main Event
.
Spartan Poker patrons can grab a chance to win tickets for all tournaments in this series by participating in India Poker Championship Satellites
(IPC Sattys) where players can win IPC Live tickets at a fraction of the original buy-in. To provide a unique experience and pave the way for new poker players to enter these exciting tournaments; IPC has introduced online and offline satellites. The online satellite commenced from 1st August
and will end on 8th September at www.spartanpoker.com
. Offline satellites will take place onboard the lavish Big Daddy Casino, Goa
.
Speaking about the grand IPC event, Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, Co-founder & MD of The Spartan Poker said
, “The India Poker Championship is a platform that witnesses participation of avid poker players from varied and diverse parts of the country. We are extremely excited to present this year’s IPC; it has grown to become the most-loved national live tournament series and we seek to take this to a fresh grand level. From this year’s luxurious venue to the follow up tournaments, I am sure that everyone will have a great time and lead it to yet another successful tournament series
.”
Please find below the schedule of the tournament:
|IPC EVENT SCHEDULE (11 – 15 SEPT, 2019)
|Day
|Date
|Times
|Tournament Name
|GTD
|Buy-In
|Format
|1
|September 11 (Wednesday)
|6:00 PM
|10K FREEZEOUT
|25 L GTD
|INR 10,000
|FO
|10:00 PM
|10K HIGH ROLLER SATELLITE (100 seats max)
|5 SEATS GTD
|INR 10,000
|RE
|2
|September 12 (Thursday)
|3:00 PM
|3.5K MAIN EVENT SATELLITE (100 seats max)
|10 SEATS GTD
|INR 3,500
|RE
|6:00 PM
|1L HIGH ROLLER
|1 CRORE
|INR 1,00,000
|RE
|3
|September 13 (Friday)
|3:00 PM
|1L HIGH ROLLER – DAY 2
|–
|–
|–
|3:00 PM
|3.5K MAIN EVENT SATELLITE (100 seats max)
|10 SEATS GTD
|INR 3,500
|RE
|6:00 PM
|35K MAIN EVENT – DAT 1A
|1.6 CRORE
|INR 35,000
|RE
|4
|September 14 (Saturday)
|3:00 PM
|35K MAIN EVENT – DAY 1B
|–
|INR 35,000
|RE
|5
|September 15 (Sunday)
|3:00 PM
|35K MAIN EVENT – DAY 2
|–
|–
|–
|6:00 PM
|10K + 5K HEAD HUNTER – RE-ENTRY
|17.5 L GTD
|INR 15,0000
|KO, RE
Source: Businesswire