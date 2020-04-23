Special Olympics Leadership to be Featured Presenters at Perspectives 2020 by Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems

by businesswireindia.com

Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems today announced that Special Olympics leadership will be featured presenters at the 24-hour, follow-the-sun Perspectives 2020 digital experience. On May 13, Special Olympics athletes and Special Olympics International CEO Mary Davis will attend, speak, and share firsthand experiences of building unified teams dedicated to empowering people with and without intellectual disabilities.

At this entirely digital experience, designed to give learners and managers alike the tools to unleash their full potential, Davis will appear live, from Dublin. Her presentation will unpack the meaning of true inclusion and its impact as a business imperative.

“We’re honored to work with Skillsoft and engage a global audience through the Perspectives 2020 conference. We have an opportunity to discuss the need to develop strong, visionary leaders with and without intellectual disabilities and begin to practice what we call Unified Leadership,” said Davis. “Even in troubling times like these, we have a unique opportunity to introduce tangible change and make fully inclusive workplace cultures a reality for all.”

Two Special Olympics athlete leaders, Kiera Byland of Special Olympics Great Britain and Ben Haack of Special Olympics Australia, will share stories of perseverance and success while giving actionable advice on tackling today’s challenges in the fight for inclusion.

“We are so grateful to have Special Olympics on board for Perspectives 2020 and look forward to having a valuable conversation about the need for true inclusion in the workplace,” said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Skillsoft CMO. “The way we work has shifted dramatically. With the advent of new and different work environments, now is the time for organizations to focus on and adapt to the needs of a diverse workforce from the outset and reap the benefits that learning, specifically leadership development, can have on business.”

Since 2016, Special Olympics has been working collaboratively with Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems to develop skills trainings, career maps and other projects to inspire and empower unified leaders. Furthering investment in this partnership, the company will make a donation to Special Olympics for every registrant who attends Perspectives 2020. Attendees will also have the opportunity to contribute to Special Olympics live, knowing that their donations will be matched by Skillsoft and SumTotal.

Perspectives 2020 will be held on May 13 beginning at 9 a.m. AEST in Sydney (7 p.m. EDT on May 12) and ending the day at 4 p.m. PDT in San Francisco (7 p.m. EDT on May 13).

Click here to register to attend, or visit www.skillsoft.com/perspectives for more information.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft helps companies unlock the potential in their most valuable asset – their people – by delivering engaging content and powerful technology that drives business impact for modern enterprises. Skillsoft comprises three award-winning systems that support learning, performance and success: Skillsoft learning content, the Percipio intelligent learning experience platform and the SumTotal suite for Talent Development.

Skillsoft provides a comprehensive selection of cloud-based corporate learning content, including courses, videos, books and other resources on Leadership Development, Business Skills, Digital Transformation, Technology & Developer and Compliance. Percipio’s intuitive design engages modern learners and its consumer-led experience assists in accelerating learning. The SumTotal suite delivers measurable impact across the entire employee lifecycle via award-winning technology that powers talent acquisition, learning management and talent management.

Skillsoft is trusted by thousands of the world’s leading organizations, including many within the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 6 million athletes and Special Olympics Unified Sports® partners in over 190 countries and territories. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers more than 32 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners, including Bank of America, the Christmas Records Trust, The Coca-Cola Company, ESPN, Essilor Vision Foundation, the Golisano Foundation, IKEA Foundation, the Lane Family, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Lions Clubs International, Safilo Group, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, TOYOTA, United Airlines, and The Walt Disney Company. Click here for a full list of partners.

Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.