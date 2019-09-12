SRAM MRAM Group Inks Historic Agreement with Csepel Holding Nyrt

UK based global conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group today signed an historic association with Csepel Holding Nyrt, Hungary to become the world’s largest bus manufacturing conglomerate. This agreement would enable both the industrial giants to synergise their strengths and help produce smart and cheap buses in the EV segment. With Csepel and SRAM signing multiple agreements with various governments across the globe to produce and operate buses on BOOT model, the future looks strong and bright for the Joint Venture. The initiative would help developing economies to utilise the expertise of the conglomerate to ensure they are enable to use the BOOT business model of the cash rich conglomerate and march towards the green revolution.

L to R: Mr. Harpreet Bhakshi, Mr. Kalachelvan, Mr. Roffy Hassan, Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Mr. Osthman Hassan, Mr. Sunil Arora, Mr. Nitin Gupta

SRAM & Csepel have decided to march ahead on their path to empower the developing world with green energy technologies. All the buses will be provided free of cost to the vendors including governments. Csepel & SRAM would be appointing ELPRO Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., India, to manage all the maintenance related work and providing charging stations across India. ELPRO by itself has been an auto ancillary company working towards developing world with green energy technologies and has initiated talks with the Republic of Myanmar, Republic of India and the Kingdom of Cambodia to strengthen their public transport systems by introducing 2000 new EV buses free of cost. The joint venture partners will generate all the necessary financial and man power resources to finance the entire project from scratch and is launching 200 fully ready 33 seater buses within a period of 2 years from the date of the proposed agreements with various governments and corporates.

Csepel Holding Nyrt, Hungary, will bring in the necessary investments required viz.human, financial and technical resources to setup multiple assembling units in Asia across different countries viz. India, Myanmar, Cambodia and other Asian countries within the next 5 years. Group Chairman Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani along with Vice-Chairman of the consortium Mr. Kalaichelvan, a veteran in the field of automotive ancillaries and owner of multiple IPR’s in the fields of automotive motors have together in association with Mr. Harpreet Bhakshi, Managing Director, ELPRO have pledged comprehensive resources including financial, human and technical for the next 10 years to ensure the success of this project.

Mr. Kalaichelvan, Director, Csepel Holding Nyrt is a veteran industrialist has brought in the entire Hungarian automotive manufacturers under one roof and has been at the forefront of creating green initiatives along with European Corridor and has signed multiple agreements with both the Hungarian Government and Hungarian automotive associates to spread the green revolution across the globe and help under developed countries with the technical know-how to convert existing infrastructure to more environment friendly green initiatives.

In a meeting that was earlier held with the Secretary of State and Minister Mr. Othsman Hassan and Mr. Rofy Othsman, Member of Parliament said that the Cambodian Prime Minister Mr. Hun Sen has been advocating the need to revamp the Cambodian transport landscape and was keen in involving private bodies to build the necessary technologies to build what was necessary. With these kind of initiatives they felt that the Cambodian economy could start moving on the upstream. Mr. Othsman Hassan, himself a seasoned politician with grassroots level grip on Cambodian politics has been responsible for many such path breaking initiatives in the past and has been responsible for more investment flows into Cambodia. He was very keen to pursue the BOOT model as it would enable business es to grow at a rapid rate with Public and Private Partnerships (PPP) enabling a healthy business environment thus improving the economy as a whole.

Mr. Rofy Othsman, Member of the Cambodian Parliament, a very young, bold, charismatic and enterprising politician was very ecstatic at the developments and was keen to see multiple investment opportunities into Cambodia and will help the local population with employment opportunities and better economic progress.

Mr. Nitin Gupta, Director, Cosmo Solutions, a technocrat businessman from India has been appointed by Csepel to supply the batteries needed for the buses. With his advanced technological advancement in the fields of dry cell batteries he is the best bet for Csepel to bring in self charging batteries to their assembly line.

Speaking at the press briefing after the event Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group & ELPRO Group reiterated the need for large corporates to participate in the economic betterment of sleeping Asian giants to ensure that the growth process is triggered in the correct direction keeping futuristic ideologies and technologies in mind.

Mr. Sunil Kumar Arora, Executive Director, ELPRO handling the road transportation sector has also emphasized that the Corporate honchos have decided to foray into the EV transport market and is bringing in affordable technologies to developing economies and help build their economies along with the infrastructure sector specifically targeting the surface transport sector and thus fuel the economic independence of these economies.