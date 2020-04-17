Startek Recognized as a Leader in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 2020

by businesswireindia.com

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been featured in the Leaders category of the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list produced by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®).

Startek was recognized as one of the leading worldwide outsourcing service providers with sustained excellence for the tenth consecutive year across services categories. The IAOP list features the world’s best outsourcing providers across all industries, areas of specialization and sizes. In addition to being cast as a Leader in the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100, Startek has also received honors in the following sub-categories for 2020:

Customer References

Awards & Certifications

Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility



“It is a proud moment for us to be featured as a Leader in this coveted list for the first time under the brand name Startek,” said Rajiv Ahuja, President, Startek. “As a global brand catering to an ever-evolving set of tech-savvy customers, our focus is now on building exceptional customer experience platforms and digital transformation practices. This consistent recognition further validates our commitment to leading the global market with digital innovation and customer experience strategies.”

“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,” said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. “The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We’re proud to recognize Startek for being among these companies this year.”

Being featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list is a matter of pride for service providers, as the list helps prospective buyers shortlist preferred vendors based on an independent, objective assessment.

Through its presence across 12 countries and 54 delivery campuses, with over 47,000 diverse experts, Startek will continue to invest in innovation and strive to move up the value chain with transformational business process services, omni-channel capabilities and industry-specific business offerings to further enable clients to meet their corporate goals.

