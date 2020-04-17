Superfanz Added a Twist to Its Thailand Launch Reaching 25 Million Potential Fans

by businesswireindia.com

Superfanz and top Thai Creators with combined reach of 25 million fans pivoted its Thailand launch into campaign to help fight COVID-19.

Superfanz is the social fan club platform that helps Asian Creators generate additional revenue streams on top of their existing income. The company initially planned to launch its platform in Thailand during the month of April. However, with Thailand hit hard by the pandemic like many of its neighboring countries, Superfanz and its anchor Thai Creators agreed that the need of the community comes before business need.

Instead, Superfanz and these Thai Creators agreed to use the platform to create “Thai Creators Together to Prevent COVID-19” campaign. Each creator will create 159 VIP Fan Packages in their Super Fan Personal Page. For 159 THB (about $5 USD), 100% of the proceed will go toward purchase of the COVID-19 Self-Care Kit. Each kit contains 1 hand sanitizer, 1 hand spray, and pack of medical grade mask. Superfanz is working with Ruth Center, the foundation which care for the elderly. All the sourced items have proper medical certifications. The campaign will run from now until April 28, 2020. Superfanz and the participated Creators will bring the COVID-19 Self-Care Kit to Ruth Center one week after while observing proper social distancing protocol.

KayKaiSalaider, Thailand #1 Creator with 12.8 million fans, said “As a Content Creator, I want to find a way to mobilize my audience to help fight this pandemic. This is why I’m joining hands with the other top creators on Superfanz to bring attention and help to the under-the-radar foundations to help the elderly. Ruth Center (www.projlife.com/ruthcenter), the foundation that Superfanz is working with for this campaign, is a good example.You can go to my Superfanz Personal Page to purchase the kit (www.superfanz.co/kaykaisalaider).”

Keng Tachaya, Thailand Creator/Artist with 10 million fans, said “When Superfanz team first told me about this campaign, I immediately agreed to join this worthwhile cause. I like that 100% of the proceeds will go to Ruth Center. I want to call on all my fans along with fans of other Thai Creators to pitch in. Together we can make a difference. You can go purchase the kit at (www.superfanz.co/kengtachaya).”

“For this campaign, I want to be one of the Thai Creators to do what we can to help our community get through the COVID-19 crisis,” said Bie the Ska, Thai Creators with 11 million fans. He added, “I have faith in my fans, Thai people and our charitable nature. The elderly is one of the highest risk groups and have the most need. There are many foundations doing positive things for society and I want to do my part to bring this awareness. I want to call on my fans to help donate through my page (www.superfanz.co/bietheska).”

“We are fortunate that we closed our SEED round in January before the pandemic hit the hardest. Seeing what’s happening around us, we realized that we can expand Superfanz’s platform to do our part during this crisis,” said Oh Thongsrinoon, Superfanz CEO/Founder. “This is about paying it forward. I’m personally partial to underdogs (being one ourself) and this campaign will bring much needed attention to all the undeserved groups that foundations like Ruth Center helps. We are proud that we can combine the power of technology and influencers into actionable and immediate contribution.

