Svandis and Cindicator Enter Strategic Partnership For Cryptocurrency Trading Analytics

Svandis and Cindicator have entered into a strategic partnership as part of the Cindicator Symbiotic Network. At the core of the partnership, Svandis – a platform for cryptoasset trading and investing analysis – will provide Cindicator with early access to the novel ecosystem of analytics tools and data.

Svandis is led by Hermann Finnbjornsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Svandis, who is a veteran of the tech world, having founded the first cryptocurrency exchange in Iceland, an electronic voting system, and a digital token card for multiple-purpose payments.

The Svandis ecosystem consists of a unified analytical and visualisation platform for analyzing cryptoassets. The data-entry process couples automatic data mining with incentivised data submission from Svandis users. Svandis users receive Svandis tokens (SVN) for data submission and by running a data processing app on their devices.

Users will experience an enhanced data-driven experience in both ecosystems, benefiting their overall market proficiency and potentially impacting a trader’s likelihood of success.Cindicator and Svandis find tremendous value in partnering with each other. Cindicator will add Svandis’ tools to their Hybrid Intelligence platform to provide its community of analysts with easily accessible data, so they may make more informed market predictions.

Mike Brusov, CEO of Cindicator, commented: “Cindicator and Svandis share a similar vision for better decision-making in crypto markets and beyond. While we are approaching this issue from different angles, there are strong synergies in combining forces.”

About Svandis

The Svandis ecosystem is a community of users, powerful analytics, and indicators for traders in need of real-time data and analyses. Svandis users drive the rapid collection of data and information through incentives and gamification. The platform within the ecosystem provides leading financial research, analytical and visualisation tools for anyone actively involved in the space: traders, analysts, investors, funds, and token sale contributors.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 100,000+ decentralised analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. They call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.

