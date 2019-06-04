Syncsort Expands Global Operations, Opening Two Offices in India

by businesswireindia.com

Syncsort, the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data software, announced the expansion of its geographic presence with the opening of offices in Pune and Bengaluru, India. Research, development and support teams at these locations will initially focus on supporting Syncsort’s strategic partnership in B2B integration software, and will also play a central role in accelerating momentum with customers in Asia Pacific and advancing overall company strategy.

“We are excited to formally welcome and celebrate our talented team in India as part of the opening of our new offices in Pune and Bengaluru,” said Josh Rogers, CEO, Syncsort. “In addition to unique expertise in B2B integration, the team will play a key role in our growth strategy by helping thousands of customers around the world solve the most complex data challenges for the biggest business impact.”

Long-term plans for the India team include supporting Syncsort Invent, a new initiative where Syncsort works with customers, partners and the broader industry to help enterprises overcome obstacles to realizing the full potential of Next Wave technologies, including hybrid cloud, streaming data, AI, blockchain and data governance.

Syncsort’s Rapid Transformation

The opening of offices in India is the latest global expansion for Syncsort, following more than two years of transformation and rapid growth through strategic R&D and acquisitions. To further enable this growth, Syncsort has launched simplified branding of its expanded product portfolio. New product families include:

Syncsort Elevate and Syncsort Assure to optimize data infrastructure and reduce total cost of ownership

Syncsort Ironstream, Syncsort Connect and Syncsort Trillium to integrate data infrastructure with advanced analytics platforms and ensure data quality

Syncsort Invent to advance data, to make existing data more useful and support the Next Wave of technology & innovation.

Syncsort plans to expand the team in India through ongoing recruitment of development and support staff and is in the process of hiring IT, finance, HR and office management employees.

“We are thrilled about adding strong talent and expanding our global engineering team in India, with plans to create a center of excellence for user interface and DevOps with focus on cloud and hybrid cloud deployments,” said Dr. Tendü Yoğurtçu, CTO, Syncsort. “We will also build on the strengths of our B2B integration research and development and deliver differentiated products targeting Next Wave use cases such as blockchain.”

About Syncsort

Syncsort is the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data software. We organize data everywhere to keep the world working – the same data that powers machine learning, AI and predictive analytics. We use our decades of experience so that more than 7,000 customers, including 84 of the Fortune 100, can quickly extract value from their critical data anytime, anywhere. Our products provide a simple way to optimize, assure, integrate, and advance data, helping to solve for the present and prepare for the future. Learn more at syncsort.com.

