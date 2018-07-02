Takeda Global Headquarters Grand Opening

by businesswireindia.com

Takeda holds the grand opening of Takeda Global Headquarters in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, Japan.

With Takeda Global Headquarters as a base, and a symbol of the company’s values, Takeda will further accelerate its transition into a global, values-based R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader that brings better health and a brighter future to people worldwide.

The “life force” of human beings forms the basis of Creative Director Kashiwa Sato's design concept; The refined modern Japanese design, employing kanji characters as a motif, produces a space that speaks of Takeda's unchanging values and of its future





Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, (“Takeda”) (TOKYO:4502) today held the grand opening of Takeda Global Headquarters. The building, completed in March 2018, will serve as Takeda's head office for its operations worldwide.

At the grand opening, Creative Director Kashiwa Sato (SAMURAI, Inc.), Takeda's President and CEO Christophe Weber, and Takeda’s Head of Corporate Strategy and the CEO Office, Yasuhiro Fukutomi, who managed the project, took to the stage to introduce the objectives and significance of the project as the company accelerates its transformation.

“Takeda Global Headquarters symbolizes the passing on to the next generation of Takeda's unwavering identity and values as a company, with its roots in Japan, yet reaching patients worldwide," said Takeda President and CEO Weber. "Moreover, it will provide a base for our diverse workforce of around 30,000 employees across the globe where they can connect, collaborate, learn and share, in an environment designed to offer comfort and inspiration. From here in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, we will pursue our mission of contributing to better health and a brighter future for people worldwide, while nurturing our relationship with the local community.”

Kashiwa Sato said “I wanted the design of Takeda’s new headquarters to express the essence of Takeda’s values, and its core commitment to always put patients first. In this process, I chose 'life force' as the central concept, and the eight characters for 'life', 'water', 'light', 'earth', 'trees', 'people', 'connections', and 'future' as motifs, representing this concept. Just as these basic natural elements form the wellspring that nurtures life, the bonds between people are the driving-force that enable them to tackle the biggest of challenges, and contribute to a brighter future for all. It is my hope that this building will be an inspiration to all who work here as well as to the visitors, and it will lead them to naturally want to share their thoughts on Takeda’s future.”

With Takeda Global Headquarters as a base, and a symbol of our values, we will further accelerate our transformation into becoming a global, values-based R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader.

About Takeda Global Headquarters

Design Concept

As the embodiment of a global brand with roots in Japan, I wanted the design of Takeda’s new headquarters to express the essence of Takeda’s DNA. These fundamental elements contribute to Takeda being the world-renowned pharmaceutical company, as well as underpinning the promise of a brighter future for all. They could also be interpreted as people’s “life force”, and it was this that I selected as the overall concept for the interior design. The concept of “life force” can also be seen to represent the fundamental point of origin of the company, and indeed, refined to reveal a vision of its future state. In this way, it can hold an important message for Takeda, and one that should be embraced and passed on to future generations. I approached the flow of movement, from the building entrance, past the reception and then on to the areas where people work, as a story of nurturing life. I chose to depict phases in this story – beginning with the source of life, followed by growth, and finally to the formation of strong connections – by associating symbolic kanji characters with each space. The characters were tuned into modern designs that convey the spirit of ”Wa” (a sense of Japanese-style harmony) which is inherent in Takeda, and applied as artwork on the walls. It is my hope that this building will be an inspiration to all who work here, and will lead them to naturally want to share their thoughts on Takeda’s future with other people that they meet on a daily basis.

Kashiwa Sato, Creative Director

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502) is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70 countries.

