TalentSprint Expands its Women Engineers Program with Enhanced Support from Google

First cohort of 100 received a resounding response from global tech companies

Second cohort of 120 announced with bootcamps, scholarships, stipends, mentoring

Program continues to identify talented women engineering students across India and equip and nurture them to become top-tier tech professionals

Commenting on the launch of the new second cohort, Anand Rangarajan, Engineering Director at Google India, said: “The inclusion of women at every stage of the process to create universally relevant technology products is critical and we are committed to facilitating gender and socioeconomic diversity among software engineers worldwide. We feel encouraged by the enthusiastic acceptance of the first cohort of talent mentored under this program and the opportunity to drive more gender equality within the tech ecosystem. We are excited to support TalentSprint in this initiative, who have done exceptional work in the area.”