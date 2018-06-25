  • Download mobile app

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Taro Annual Report on Form 20-F Available

by businesswireindia.com

June 25, 2018

Business Wire India

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO, “Taro”) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), is available within the Investor Relations section of Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

 

Hard copies of the report may be ordered free of charge by sending requests to:

 

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
3 Skyline Drive
Hawthorne, NY 10532
attention: William J. Coote or
via email to William.Coote@Taro.com

 

Additionally, the report may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

 

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

