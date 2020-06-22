Covai Post Network

Akhil Bharat Hanuman Sena in Covai condemns those defaming the Indian Army.

Hindu Makkal Katchi Akhil Bharat Hanuman Sena members in Covai condemned those defaming the Indian Army and called them anti-nationalists. They petitioned District Collector seeking severe action against them and suggested that they should be made to serve the soldiers they had defamed as a punishment.

