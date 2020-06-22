  • Download mobile app
23 Jun 2020, Edition - 1806, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • #GalwanValley clash : Govt grants emergency financial powers to three services
  • 1st COVID-19 related death has been reported in Goa.
  • India records 14,821 new cases & 445 deaths in last 24 hours; Covid-19 tally tops 4.25 lakh.
Travel

TCP-News In Shorts

Akhil Bharat Hanuman Sena in Covai condemns those defaming the Indian Army.

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2020

Akhil Bharat Hanuman Sena in Covai condemns those defaming the Indian Army.

Hindu Makkal Katchi Akhil Bharat Hanuman Sena members in Covai condemned those defaming the Indian Army and called them anti-nationalists. They petitioned District Collector seeking severe action against them and suggested that they should be made to serve the soldiers they had defamed as a punishment.

#TheCovaiPost #Covai #HinduMakkalKatchi #HanumanSena #IndianArmy #Districtcollector #Antinational #Soldier #Petition

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿