Coimbatore Police suspect brainwashing as kidnapped woman claims she came to visit her father

A video of the bride defending herself from a group who kidnapped her is in the possession of the Coimbatore police and they had conducted an investigation after finding her in Trichy. But she claimed she came here at will to visit her sick father. The police suspect brainwashing or life threats by her parents.

