Covai Post Network

Apolitical Farmers Association members from Anaikatti and Thadagam areas in Coimbatore petitioned District Collector requesting cultivation at their agricultural lands in Kerala. They were unable to visit their lands due to the travel restrictions during covid lockdown which caused the destruction of several crops.

#TheCovaiPost #Covai #Farmers #Association #Agriculture #Lands #Crops #Farming #Covid19 #Lockdown #Districtcollector