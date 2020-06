Covai Post Network

For a sum of Rs.50,000 that Anguraj had obtained, Nagendran reportedly demanded Rs. 8 lakh as interest. When he couldn’t pay it, Nagendran had threatened him following which the Big Bazaar Street Police Station got involved in the case. Fearing Nagendran’s political influence, his mother Kanchana handed over a petition to the District Collector and the City Police Commissioner.