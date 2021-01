Covai Post Network

More than a thousand people attended the Thaipusam Annathanam which has been going on for three generations in the Sundarapuram area of Coimbatore for 300 years. The Thaipusam festival, dedicated to Lord Murugan, is celebrated in many important temples all over Tamil Nadu. This was preceded by a special anointing and Deeparadhana puja, followed by the Maha Annadanam.