Team Bangalore Win All India Castrol Bikes Super Mechanic Title

Ratan Khanda, Joseph Peter Rajakumar and Ravish Siddegowda from Bangalore, have emerged winners in the finale of the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest for bikes. Twenty four mechanics from across the country tested their mettle against each other in a thrilling final event. The winners now get an opportunity to represent India at the Castrol Asia Pacific Bikes Super Mechanic contest to be held in Bangkok in November 2018.

The event was a befitting end to the six-month-long Castrol Bikes Super Mechanic contest that saw about one lakh mechanics compete at various stages of the competition for the coveted champions title. The contest continued its thrust on upskilling mechanics through personal and group training sessions, technical tips and special boot camps. A unique addition to this year’s contest was the augmentation of the event through ‘Castrol Garage Guru – The Super Mechanic Show’ – a TV programme which covered the contest and had a chat show plus training session with mechanics selected from across the country in each episode. The show, hosted by ace Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill, airs every Sunday, 10.30pm on Zee Anmol till 25 November, 2018.

According to Kedar Apte – Vice President Marketing, Castrol India, “The Castrol Super Mechanic Contest was launched last year as a mission to recognize and reward India’s most talented mechanics and whilst doing so, also provide them upskilling and knowledge development opportunities. I am delighted to see this platform being recognized by mechanics as educational and inspiring and seeing them participate in such large numbers. This year we connected with about one lakh mechanics throughout the contest. This year we have added one more exciting initiative linked with the event, launching a TV show – ‘Castrol Garage Guru – The Super Mechanic Show’ which will provide viewers an up-close glimpse into our mechanics’ lives and aspirations whilst enabling mechanics to showcase their skills and commitment which keep India moving.”

Mechanic Joseph Peter Rajakumar, one of the winning team members, said: “We mechanics have very little time and opportunity to learn about the latest technology and we don’t get to showcase our skills anywhere except amongst our own customers. Castrol has provided me with a great opportunity through the Castrol Super Mechanic contest & Garage Guru TV show, to gain valuable knowledge and demonstrate my skills. I feel privileged to have won this contest and I am really looking forward to being in Bangkok and participating in the Castrol Asia Pacific Bikes Super Mechanic regional finals.”

