Telecom Industry Leader Aniruddho Basu Leads Launch of Mavenir’s Emerging Business

Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and transforming mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), has appointed Aniruddho (Ani) Basu as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Business, based out of the Stockholm office.

Ani will leverage Mavenir’s existing and newly created solutions for 5G, IoT and digital transformation to generate new business opportunities for Mavenir in Enterprises and Industries. Offerings will include Enriched Communication, IoT and Private Networks, delivered with new business models, via a digital ecosystem of partners and channels.

“This new business focus will enable Mavenir and our channel partners to expand their addressable market, generate new revenues, and create a thriving digital marketplace and ecosystem,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir.

“This is an exciting time as we will power Digital Transformation in Enterprises and Industry Verticals with Advanced Services on our cloud-native, 5G ready platform,” said Basu. “These advanced services will be built and deployed as microservices on elastic infrastructure, through agile DevOps processes, and delivered through Value Added Resellers, System Integrators, Mobile Operators and other Technology Partners.”

Mavenir will offer these propositions via SaaS, PaaS, Neutral Host as well as Asset Ownership business models, and will include applications for Enriched Communication, IoT and Private Networks.

