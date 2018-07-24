The 2nd Edition of India Online Poker Championship 2018 Concluded on a Successful Note

by businesswireindia.com

The Spartan Poker, India’s leading and the most trusted online poker gaming portal, hosted the 2nd edition (2018) of the ‘India Online Poker Championship’ (IOPC) 2018 that concluded on a highly successful note. The 10-day long popular poker tournament witnessed unprecedented participation from poker aficionados across the country. The 2nd edition of the IOPC 2018 featured a total of 55 individual tournaments across the 10 days, as well as had a coveted leaderboard prize of a brand new Jeep Compass.The success of the tournament can be gathered by the fact that the total GTD of INR 7 CR+ was easily surpassed to reach INR 8 CR+. The players who claimed the big prize were Pulkit Goyal from Bathinda, Punjab who grabbed the Jeep Compass and Sangeeth Mohan from Kochi who emerged as the winner of the main event with a large prize money of INR 1928988. The tournament kicked off at 4:30pm IST on 22July, with Sangeeth Mohan beating a total of 682 entries and facing a long challenge of a total of 11 hours, to be crowned the winner of the main event.Commenting on the win, Sangeeth Mohan said, “It was a long way to the win and I had to compete with some extremely skilled-players that raised the challenge further and made the game even more exciting. I am absolutely thrilled about making it to the top especially in a reputed tournament like the IOPC. I am now looking forward to the next edition and what it brings for poker players in the country.”Speaking about winning a Jeep Compass, Pulkit Goyal shared, “The Spartan Poker’s IOPC has once again exceeded expectations of every poker player with great individual tournaments and an outstanding leaderboard prize such as the Jeep Compass. I cannot express my happiness on winning one of the best SUVs out there, by doing what I love and giving it my best. I am now certainly waiting for another edition of IOPC.”On the conclusion of the tournament, Mr Amin Rozani, Co-Founder and MD of The Spartan Poker said, “This is only the second edition of 2018's IOPC and we have already witnessed records being broken year after year, with each edition growing bigger. The tournament has grown from 16k entries in edition one of 2018 to an amazing 17K+ entries in the second edition of the year. The response has been outstanding and it is certainly a motivation for us to keep bringing such exciting national tournaments for our players.”The IOPC is rapidly growing and now is regarded as one of the most prestigious poker tournaments in the country. Looking at the overwhelming response to this year's second edition, the next edition of the tournament can be expected to be held 2019 early next year towards the end of the year.Source: Businesswire