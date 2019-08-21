The All-New BMW 3 Series: Built for Thrill. Driven by Tech

Business Wire India
- Sheer Driving Pleasure: An out-an-out driver’s car, every moment spent behind the wheel is pure joy.
- The Ultimate Sports Sedan – Dynamic performance, overwhelming driving comfort and unparalleled agility.
- Seventh generation of the modern icon with next level of progressive technology and segment-first features.
- BMW Virtual Assistant with high personalisation and individual character.
- Complete peace of mind with exclusively designed financial packages, low cost of ownership and assured buy-back.
The all-new BMW 3 Series, the power-packed seventh generation of the world’s most iconic sports sedan, was unveiled today at the ‘Thrill City’ in Gurugram. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new BMW 3 Series is now available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.
Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The 3 is the heart and soul of BMW. As the ultimate sports sedan, for over four decades, it has been the flag bearer of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. In its new avatar, the 3 has outdone itself once again! Built for thrill and driven by technology, the all-new BMW 3 Series is an automobile that creates an impeccable harmony between the driver, the machine and the road. Enthusiasts waiting for the perfect luxury sports sedan will be undoubtedly drawn to its new design, generous space, luxurious interiors and host of innovative technologies. Our current patrons, who swear by the unmatched driving character of the 3, will be equally thrilled with its enhanced best-in-class handling and agility.”
‘Thrill City’, a unique pop-up space, reflects the pulse of modern city life, full of buzzing entertainment, high skylines, city squares and even has its own nightclub. Created exclusively for the launch, it showcases the highly-urban, dynamic and spirited personality of the all-new BMW 3 Series.
The all-new BMW 3 Series makes an incredible impression with segment-first technologies for an even better driving experience. Making its debut in the all-new BMW 3 Series is the BMW Virtual Assistant
, a digital personality of the vehicle that responds to voice commands. It sets a new benchmark for voice recognition. Drivers can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. It can be addressed by saying “Hey BMW” or a customer-defined wake word, thereby adding an individual touch to the car. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control
, which is part of a rigorously thought-out operating concept that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The spread of driver assistance
systems is more extensive than ever. The Reversing Assistant
provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.
Overwhelming driving comfort
of the all-new BMW 3 Series is a result of the debut of lift-related damper control that reduces body movement perceptibly caused by bumpy road surfaces and dynamic cornering, which paves the way for sporty, authoritative handling.
The all-new BMW 3 Series adapts perfectly not only to a dynamic lifestyle but also to personal taste. It is available in three design schemes – Sport, Luxury Line and M Sport. Sport celebrates the gust of adrenaline with sporty style and self-confidence. Luxury Line indulges movement in style and endows elegance. M Sport package bestows masculine character distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.
The all-new BMW 3 Series is available in two diesel variants (BMW 320d Sport and BMW 320d Luxury Line) and in one petrol variant (BMW 330i M Sport) which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are as follows –
BMW 320d Sport – INR 41,40,000
BMW 320d Luxury Line – INR 46,90,000
BMW 330i M Sport – INR 47,90,000
*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.
The all-new BMW 3 Series is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and in following metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey and Mediterranean Blue. The all- new BMW 330i features the following upholstery combinations in Leather 'Vernasca' with décor stitching – Canberra Beige | Black, Cognac | Black and Mocha | Black. The all-new BMW 320d features following upholstery combinations in Leather 'Vernasca' with décor stitching – Canberra Beige | Black and Mocha | Black. It also offers Sensatec with combinations – Canberra Beige | Black and Black | Black.
The BMW 3 Series customers have the freedom to choose a financial plan of their preference, thanks to BMW India Financial Services. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360˚ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. With low monthly payments, assured buy-back value (up to INR 23 lakh) and flexible end of term options, customers enjoy a hassle-free ownership experience.
BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership of the all-new BMW 3 Series. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage of their preference. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. Additionally, another unique facility allows BMW customers to extend the service and repair packages during the run time by just paying a differential amount. BMW India now also offers service packages for older cars. Optional BMW Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period.
The all-new BMW 3 Series
The all-new BMW 3 Series benefits from slightly increased dimensions and a new striking design language that clearly sets it apart from its predecessor visually. The exterior
embodies the modern and dynamic character of the new BMW 3 Series sedan with precisely drawn lines and strikingly contoured surfaces. The large BMW kidney grille and the headlights leading off it are dominant themes of the front end. Longer wheelbase, short overhangs and the redesigned Hofmeister kink accentuate the dynamic profile when viewed from the side. A wider and more powerful stance is instantly noticeable from the rear. A contemporary sporty look is created by the distinctive spoiler and slim three-dimensional L-shaped taillights with LED technology along with two large tailpipes. Best-in-class optimized aerodynamics have reduced the car’s drag coefficient to 0.23.
Despite larger dimensions, the car is now lighter
than before, thanks to intelligent lightweight construction. A smart mix of materials in the car, such as aluminum in the bonnet, front side panels, front spring struts and engine sub-frame have led to a reduction of 55 kilograms
.
The interior
is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness and the driver-focused cockpit. Extended shoulder and elbow room in the front and additional legroom and headroom in the rear contribute to a generous feeling of space. Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large glass sunroof. Through loading system includes rear seat backrests that can be divided in a 40:20:40 ratio for greater flexibility.
The newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function offer greater long-distance comfort
for the driver and front passenger. Automatic air conditioning with three-zone control extends comfort. Optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey even more peaceful. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style.
Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology
, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine
of the BMW 330i produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine
of the BMW BMW 320d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.8 seconds.
Using the Driving Experience Control switch
, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, Sport+).
The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission
performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard. This easy-to-operate system paves the way for ambitious drivers to achieve optimum acceleration under all conditions.
A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies
continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay®. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional
running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. Park Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.
BMW EfficientDynamics
includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.
BMW Safety
technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.
Source: Businesswire