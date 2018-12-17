The Farm at San Benito Closes 2018 with Five Prestigious International Awards

The Farm at San Benito, is a paradise that embodies the true essence of Filipino wellness. Its nurturing touch and natural treatments that heal from within, preserve the cultural antiquity of traditional Philippine healing. The treatments incorporate a science-based, evidence-based approach to optimal health with the expertise of the country’s best integrative doctors.

The Fam at San Benito – Five Prestigious International Awards

This year on its 16th anniversary, The Farm at San Benito added five more awards to its roster of international accolades: The Luxperience 2018 Connections Award, the 2018 Asian Lifestyle Tourism Award for Best Wellness Resort in Southeast Asia, the World Luxury Hotel Awards, the 2018 AsiaSpa Awards for the Couples Treatment of the Year, and the Best Overseas Hotel, a Voyage Best Hotel and Resort Value Award in China.



Luxperience Awards, granted by Luxperience Australia, recognizes the leading organizations who set the bar for high-end and experiential travel. On September 16, The Farm received the prestigious Connections Award, an award presented to companies who not only sustained, but also expanded the market through successfully launching effective multi-platform marketing strategies including traditional, events, social media, and online marketing.

In the same month, The Farm at San Benitowas named Best Wellness Resort in Southeast Asia at the 2018 Asia Lifestyle Tourism Awards. This honour is given to industry leaders and best performing destination across Asia Pacific.

Following its success in the 2017 World Luxury Hotel Awards, The Farm at San Benito came back as the 2018 winner, reinforcing its position amongst the best on the world.

In November of this year, The Farm at San Benito won the Couples Treatment of the Year Award at the 2018 AsiaSpa Awards. The awards acknowledge the best spas, hotels and resorts in the world, and the publication aims to bring to its readers the best pampering and healing destinations around the globe.

The Farm closes 2018 with the Best Overseas Hotel title accorded by Voyage Best Hotel and Resort Value Award, China’s luxury travel magazine designed for high net worth travellers and business professionals.

The Farm at San Benito is honoured to have been recognised for its continuing excellence and innovation in the spa and wellness industry. In addition to receiving numerous international prestigious awards, The Farm at San Benito has more reason to celebrate, as the Philippines is now on the map of top medical destinations in the world – a great way to share traditional Filipino healing with science-based programs and state-of-the-art facilities.

To date, The Farm at San Benito has received a total of 59 international awards including “Best Medical Wellness Resort” from SENSES Germany.

If the past year left you feeling overlooked and overwhelmed, then a much-needed break at The Farm is your antidote:

An all-inclusive Life-Changing Holiday starts at USD 436++ / PHP 20,000++ per person per night based on double occupancy; USD 524++ / PHP 24,000++ per night based on single occupancy: Seasonal rates are valid until March 31, 2019, except Peak Periods.

For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.thefarmatsanbenito.com, call (+632) 884-8074, (+63) 918 884-8080, or email info@thefarm.com.ph or reservations@thefarm.com.ph.

About The Farm at San Benito

The Farm at San Benito is an eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort located in Lipa, Batangas, a 90-minute drive south of Manila, Philippines. It rests on 48 hectares of lush green jungle, with a stunning view of the majestic mountains, pure and fresh air with clear and positive life-giving energy radiating around the property. Its world-class facilities and services have made it a recipient of 59 prestigious accolades, including 'The Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World.'

The multi-awarded medical resort promotes holistic wellness through carefully planned programs conducted by licensed medical professionals, spa therapists, nutritionists and living food experts, fitness coaches and yoga teachers. The Farm specializes in preventing and addressing some of the most alarming and prevalent lifestyle illnesses in today's society through detoxification, weight management, diabetes prevention, heart health and stress management, among others.

With only 33 exclusive suites and villas, a well-maintained property, world-class service and the Filipinos' nurturing touch, The Farm offers guests an unparalleled life-changing holiday experience.