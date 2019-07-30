The Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan Continues to Lead a Medical Innovation Hub With Its Strength in Digital Health, Health Tech and Medicine

by businesswireindia.com

Following the success last year, the Healthcare+ Expo sees a rapid growth in size and significance of procurement, networking and marketing. The Expo is now regarded as a primary event in Asia, attracting global participation from more than 5,000 buyers, 500 enterprises, 60 high-profile speakers and 100 professional institutions to come to Taipei on 5-8 December 2019.

Where key opinion leaders go and business grows

Exhibitors this year have a strong presence in medical AI, health tech and medicine. World-class medical centres, IT giants, international brands for medical devices and innovative startups congregate at the Expo to impress audiences with advanced health tech and life-saving medical development. In addition to that, the Expo sets the theme to digital health utilising AI, IoT, cloud computing and robotics, new technology for cancer treatment, precision health and smart hospitals in response to robust market demands.

As part of the Expo programmes, MEDTEX Summit Asia brings together 10 top venture capital firms, global AI pioneers, a Nobel Prize winner and multinational pharmaceutical executives to project their views on futuristic trends of healthcare. Visitors having business agendas can then anticipate fruitful results gained in conferences, match-making sessions and roadshows, as well as taking home with high quality market insights.

Why Taiwan matters to healthcare industry

Taiwan has a competitive edge as it is situated the heart of Asia, with proximity and commercial links to emerging economics, and a home to leading electronics manufacturers and well-connected supply chains. Coupling with its strength in tech, the healthcare system here provides not only a universal coverage for every citizen but a massive amount of data collected over years that paves the way for Taiwan to excel in wider healthcare business competitions.

The Expo thus invites those who are or will be in healthcare business, to save the date, come prepared and stay connected wherever they are. Visitors with interest in the Expo are suggested booking a place online beforehand (click here); early bird offers are available now until 30 September.

Register now

Expo in detail

View source version on businesswire.com:Source: Businesswire