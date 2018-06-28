28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
- Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
- The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
- The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
- Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
- Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
The Iconic MINI Arrives in Pune
by businesswireindia.com
June 28, 2018
Business Wire India M
INI In
dia ann
ounc
ed t
he openin
g of it
s n
ew MINI Sh
ow
room b
y Ba
va
ri
a M
otors
, aut
horis
ed MINI D
ea
ler i
n Pune
. The dea
lership wil
l o
ffe
r t
he enti
re rang
e o
f MI
NI M
odels avai
la
ble i
n In
dia an
d i
s loc
at
ed at Su
yog P
latinu
m To
wers
, Pune
, Ma
ha
ras
htra.
Mr. Vik
ram Paw
ah
, P
resi
dent
, BMW Gr
ou
p In
dia s
ai
d, “MINI i
s m
or
e t
ha
n jus
t a c
ar – it
’s a desig
n ic
on t
ha
t o
ffe
rs a uni
qu
e c
ombin
ati
on of in
divi
du
al st
yle
, premiu
m qu
alit
y an
d t
he leg
en
dar
y go-k
art fee
ling
. As an em
oti
ona
l li
fest
yle b
ran
d st
ri
vin
g fo
r a b
rig
hte
r u
rb
an li
fe, i
t i
s an ins
pirati
on f
or t
rends
ett
ers an
d c
reati
ve c
las
s th
e wo
rl
d o
ver. As a pa
rt o
f m
arket of
fensi
ve f
or MIN
I, we hav
e bee
n str
at
egic
ally ex
pandin
g ou
r n
et
wor
k wit
h inn
ov
ati
ve an
d ins
pirin
g MINI Ur
ban Sp
ac
es. Wit
h t
he n
ew B
av
ari
a Mot
or
s MINI s
ho
wr
oom i
n Pun
e, we are definin
g an al
l-n
ew lan
dma
rk fo
r expe
ri
encin
g t
he excitin
g MINI line-u
p.”
Mr. Vish
al Ag
ar
wa
l, De
ale
r Princi
pa
l, B
av
ari
a M
otors s
ai
d, "B
av
ari
a M
otors h
as a longst
an
din
g ass
oci
ati
on wit
h B
MW Grou
p In
dia, a jou
rn
ey th
at ha
s bee
n ver
y succ
ess
fu
l and tremendously exciting
. We a
re th
ri
lled t
o be a p
art of t
he MINI gr
owt
h st
or
y i
n In
dia wit
h t
he launc
h o
f ou
r n
ew deale
rshi
p i
n Pun
e. Sinc
e it
s c
reati
on
, MIN
I ha
s st
oo
d fo
r i
deas
, ins
pirati
on an
d p
assi
on
, we a
re c
on
fid
en
t t
ha
t ou
r n
ew MINI s
ho
wro
om wil
l pla
y a pivot
al r
ole i
n t
he succ
es
s st
or
y o
f M
INI i
n In
dia.
”
Bavaria Motors, authorised MINI Dealership showcases MINI’s new personality combining all aspects of the brand and bringing them to life. The new MINI showroom design concept is an amalgamation of functionality, creativity and authenticity. The creative use of space combined with the use of natural materials is true to MINI’s progressive and inventive spirit. A simple yet contrasting ambience creates a sense of design and exclusivity. MINI’s passionate and inspiring character is reflected through the entire styling concept right from the furnishing to the smallest details. The urban environment facilitates engaging conversations between people and creates an energetic atmosphere.
The dealership features a four car display along with display of MINI Lifestyle and Accessories. The dealership also offers attractive finance and insurance options through MINI Financial Services.
MINI ha
s est
ablis
he
d si
x aut
hori
zed de
ale
rs
hips i
n In
dia – Bi
rd Aut
omoti
ve (Del
hi NC
R), In
finit
y Ca
rs (Mum
bai)
, Na
vni
t Mot
ors (B
ang
alo
re)
, KU
N Exclusi
ve (C
henn
ai
), KU
N Exclusi
ve (Hy
der
ab
ad) an
d B
av
ari
a M
otors (
Pun
e)
.
In
terne
t: www.mini.in
Fa
ce
bo
ok
: https://www.facebook.com/MINI.India/
Twi
tter
: https://twitter.com/MINIOfficial_IN
Y
ou
Tu
be
: https://www.youtube.com/user/MINIindia
Source: Businesswire