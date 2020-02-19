The IIID Vision Summit 2020 Hosted by IIID Kerala Regional Chapter

by businesswireindia.com

The 'Vision Summit 2020' hosted by the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Kerala Regional Chapter held in Kochi on 13February 2020 at its workshop and brainstorming first session and at its conclusion, called for a holistic design approach, based on the needs and the culture of the local society and to ensure high levels of intelligent business management. To expand the horizon of the practice, the design industry needs to be more technologically equipped. The way to achieve this integration is by joining and collaborating with the Industry catering to design related products.Another key factor which emerged was for Design Institutions to come down to grassroots level and address the actual needs through design solutions. The Summit also addressed the social needs by developing and providing alternative design solutions, to be arrived through a multi-disciplinary process. Here again, the active participation of the Designers with joint effort of the industry is a key input to achieve the higher levels of sustainable design.The Summit also emphasized the need to apply techniques to create something unique and useful by reusing discarded items and by “upcycling” instead of creating more waste while redoing or recreating older spaces.Ar. Jabeen L Zacharias is the President of the Institute of Indian Interior Designers-IIID for the term 2019 -2021. She introduced the new Executive Council of her term to steer the institution in the next 2 years. She has the honour of being elected is its first-ever lady President. IIID, is the apex professional body of Designers, comprising of Architects, Interior Designers and related Trade in the Country.Ar. Jabeen L Zacharias brings more than three decades of experience in architecture, planning, project management, consultancy and training to this position. She has held numerous leadership positions both with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID). Between 2002 -04 she was the Chairperson of the Indian Institute of Architects, Kerala Chapter, and the first lady Architect in the State elected to the post.“The lead theme for Vision Summit 2020 was the journey for man in search of'North' was the mast and anchor that led many to an expedition in history; the Man's search to find new directions in life has been an inbuilt direction of his journey for progress from ancient times and was the ultimate guide to everything from farming to improve his life and livelihood; This journey can never end, the search through design to better and improve our Life and Environment As Designers, It is about the need of ‘Conscious and Conscientious Design’ where everybody alike Professionals, Trade and even people at large take a call on the dreams we dream, the lines we draw and the choices we make to ensure that we are on the right path for a better tomorrow for the people and the Planet. Weaving long term dreams which can touch lives of everybody everywhere including future generations. This is what IIID is setting out to do via THE QUEST FOR NORTH.” said Ar. Jabeen L Zacharias.Jabeen L Zacharias pointed out that at a time of global warming and unemployment, design can act as an instrument of change. Any design has to be future-oriented and beneficial for the generations to come. Any designer can look for the guiding North Star to complete their journey in this quest.The Grand Leadership Summit saw felicitation to the Lead Navigators, the captains of Industry and a Presidential address by newly elected National President of IIID Architect. An open networking event started with a welcome with the traditional drums of Kerala, a Shingarimelam, as a cultural start to the Summit.The high profile event saw the presence of over 600 delegates from all over India including 100 selected top designers and 24 exclusive Corporate heads, who donned the mantel of ‘Lead Navigators’ for the term 2019-2021. The Grand Design Summit witnessed 240 top designers from India who brainstormed on the vision, ‘?’ while the Grand Leadership Summit with 300 leaders of IIID deliberated on how Design Impacts the life of humanity.The re-launch of theAt this Summit platform, the launch of “” for the current term was also announced. This is a prestigious project of IIID, and much awaited by Indian designers to showcase their prestigious projects.Chief Guest of the Summit wasfrom J.C. Architecture, Taiwan. He gave a live presentation of some of his design works.gave a video address on ‘Where is North’? Also participating were prominent faces from the design world like Niraj Shah, Vivek Gupta, Jeyanthi Nedesalingam, Anish Bajaj, Ravi Hazra, Chiranjivi Lunkad, and Sanjay Agarwal who guided the summit.Prominent personalities behind the IIID Vision Summit 2020 included Jignesh Modi (IIID National Hon Secretary), Sajan Pulimood (IIID Vision Summit Convener), S Gopakumar (Vision Summit Chairman) and George Mathai (IIID Chairman Kerala Regional Chapter).Source: Businesswire