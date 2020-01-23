The LYCRA Company to Exhibit Newest LYCRA® Brand Innovations at ISPO Munich

by businesswireindia.com

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative solutions for the apparel industry, will showcase the most ground-breaking line up of innovations at ISPO Munich in years. Attendees can learn about new LYCRA® FitSense™ technology, LYCRA® MyFit™ fiber, LYCRA® EcoMade fiber and Planet Agenda, The LYCRA Company’s sustainability platform.

“We are very excited to showcase our latest innovations for activewear, sportswear and athleisure apparel at ISPO,” said Julien Born, President, Apparel, The LYCRA Company. “We look forward to working with brands, and their supply-chains, to create offerings that bring tangible value to garments, consistent with consumers’ active lifestyles and their desire for lasting comfort, fit and shape.”

LYCRA® FitSense™ technology is a patented water-based dispersion that features the same molecule as LYCRA® fiber, but in liquid form. This revolutionary innovation is screen printed onto fabric containing LYCRA® fiber to provide lightweight, targeted support exactly where it is needed most. This solution offers unlimited design possibilities for brands and retailers and may also help streamline garment manufacturing by eliminating sewn-in panels and extra seams.

LYCRA® MyFit™ fiber is a patent-pending new polymer engineered todeliver a customized fit experience by offering greater shape tolerance for a range of body types within a size. This exciting innovation is the only global solution that directly addresses major consumer needs around fit, which can help brands reduce returns, increase consumer satisfaction, and build brand loyalty.

The LYCRA Company is also featuring its first branded elastane that is made with pre-consumer recycled materialsat ISPO. LYCRA® EcoMade fiber offers the same performance as the original LYCRA® fiber but is made partly with fiber waste collected at the company’s manufacturing sites, which is blended with virgin polymer at specific concentrations. This sustainable solution reduces waste and puts it back into production.

ISPO attendees can also learn about Planet Agenda, The LYCRA Company’s commitment to building a more sustainable future. The platform has been created to provide insights, technologies, products, and processes that can help customers reduce waste, save energy, extend garment wear life and more. Planet Agenda is built around three interdependent pillars: product sustainability, manufacturing excellence, and corporate responsibility. Learn more at LYCRA.com/sustainability.

Visit ISPO stand C1.355 to learn more about The LYCRA Company’s latest innovations and Planet Agenda. ISPO is a leading multi-segment trade fair for sports that takes place January 26-29. Go to ISPO.com for show information.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, as well as specialty chemicals used in the spandex and polyurethane value chains. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, L by LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, TACTEL®, and TERATHANE®. While The LYCRA Company’s name is new, its legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company is focused on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

