The Platform by smartwater Showcased Collections by Three Amazing Designers at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

smartwater, the leading premium water brand by Coca-Cola and Lakmé Fashion Week, India’s most premier fashion presented the winners for the second edition of

‘The Platform’,

a programme to identify and mentor upcoming designers at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

‘The Platform’

by smartwater is targeted towards inspiring young and innovative designers of India to think out of the box and showcase their creativity at Lakmé Fashion Week. ‘The Platform’ aims to unearth talent and is inspired by the origin story of smartwater, developed on the tenets of innovation, risk taking and forward thinking.

An eminent jury comprising

Amit Aggarwal

– Designer and

Azmina Rahimtoola

– co-owner at Atosa handpicked the winners.

Anoop Manohar, Director – Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India

said, “The second edition of ‘The Platform’ by smartwater unlocked a new wave of creativity in culmination with the 3 chosen designers at Lakmé Fashion Week this year. The winning designers portrayed the theme ‘Made Differently’ brilliantly in their collection, setting high benchmarks across the fashion fraternity. With this initiative, we are delighted to provide a canvas to the budding designers to craft innovative fashion trends and create their own unique path.”

BLONI BY AKSHAT BANSAL AMBUSHED THE RUNWAY WITH FASHION

SALITA NANDA’S FANTASY OF DIGITAL PRINTS CREATED EXCITEMENT ON THE RAMP

SWGT BY SHWETA GUPTA SHOWCASED SUSTAINABLE DESIGN DIRECTIONS

The theme for this season, #MadeDifferently, invited participating designers to demonstrate cutting edge technology, innovation in fabrics/materials or surface application., Director – Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India,– Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance,– Editor of Harper’s Bazaar,, said, “After the successful launch of ‘The Platform’ at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2018, we are happy to associate with smartwater once again to reinforce our commitment to creating multiple opportunities for identifying and nurturing fresh talent. Happy to add that we have received more than double the number of entries as compared to the first season, which further exemplifies how the property is growing a step upwards every season.”Setting the pace for the fast ramp Platform show by smartwater was the foot tapping music by Monophonik music by DJ Shatrunjai Rai Dewan, while thewho strode down the runway wearing the coordinated look with a jacket by Bloni, baggy chocolate brown trousers by SWGT and painted T-shirt by Salita Nanda.Taking the theme of the show #made differently, the ‘Bloni’ label by Akshat Bansal was a strong eye-opening collection called “Ambush”. Known for his sharp construction and intense detailing, the garments in stern hues of tan, brown, black and earthy tones, brought in unexpected techniques for the eye-catching looks. The engineered, creative, pattern drafting was imaginative as the clothes that aimed towards utility wear were hand crafted and hand sewn to follow the sustainable path.The striking features were the engineered tie-dye effects that kept the clothes high on creativity. But it was the fabrics choice that Akshat paid strict attention to. His first option was Econyl, which was from Marine Plastic waste and had an iridescent reflective glow in the dark. The other materials that kept the theme on track were latex fabric, Merino wool, recycled nylon and hard nets. The ‘Bloni’ label known for its ethical luxury unveiled some great unisex fashion directions. The metallic cropped pants, the oversized jacket with multiple flap pockets, steamers of belts and back pack style ensemble brought an inventive contemporary touch to street wear which could effortlessly move from men’s to women’s wear categories.The colour palette was kept to just black and fiery red with hints of mustard, which were colour blocked for nearly every garment. Layering played an extreme role for almost every entry on the ramp whether for men’s or women’s wear. Bloni’s versions of the hoodie bolero, battle jacket with myriad pockets, wrap pants, asymmetric tunic, as well as lapelled jumpsuits for men along with low crotch pants; revealed that this was an aggressive, rebellious, fashion line that would-be in the forefront of the fashion ladder during the coming season.Extensive use of pockets, long streamers, modernised saris quirky, layered, pleated, tulle midis and the futuristic mermaid style skirts, all pointed to a look that will command attention wherever it is seen.When it comes to garments with complex detailing, sharp finish and tailoring, trendsetters should not object to ‘Bloni’ by Akshat Bansal causing an “Ambush” into their fashionable wardrobes.Salita Nanda’s label has always been fearless in self-expression with a design philosophy that goes for experiments. The inspiration for the collection was drawn from the works of street artist Banksy’s protégée Mr Brainwash, a name used by French born LA based street artist Thierry Guetta. Keeping the artistic aspects in mind the garments were enhanced with pop art images that had a certain touch of playfulness.The opening of the show was the live art painting of a garment on the ramp by Devika Sinha, which later turned into the show stopper in the shape of a strappy white summer maxi with splashes of abstract colours.Salita’s collection called “Follow the Heart” featured the pop art imagery on every garment in a rainbow of colours that were creatively used to enhance the look of each ensemble.Digital prints with embroidery in sequins and cut Danas as well as hand pleats were Salita’s fortè, which when layered perfectly on fabrics created unconventional versions of pop graffiti art and hybrid prints. Keeping the theme of the show #made differently intact, Salita had freedom to use innovative and unique aspects of stencils, spray painting and unusual hand painting on fabrics that featured a variety of woven silks, organzas, cottons and recycled polyester.Unleashed on the ramp was a series of neon colours for long- sleeved mini sheath, cropped mini jacket with plissé, layered mini, midi pinafore, pant suit, sheer blouse over layered dress, drawstring pants and sleeveless top. The slim asymmetric mini tube and the knee length coat, white pants with a will-power dress followed by a wrap coat over maxi ensured that the theme was presented in a variety of silhouettes.To further add highlights to the garments, Salita brought in a clever mix of hand illustration prints with acrylic paints and then topped them with embroidered appliquéd 3D embellishments along with quotes like “Love Is Love” and ‘You look fine”.Salita Nanda’s artistic fashion offering was a great story of designs that interpreted new style perspectives.Shweta Gupta’s label SWGT has offered several fashion options with her indigenous techniques and interesting fabric stories. Shweta graduated from NIFT Gandhinagar and has a strong construction background having won the Best Garment Construction Award for her Graduation collection.Her Winter/Festive 2019 look revolved around the many shades of the seasons. The collection called “Verdant Valleys” was inspired by the beautiful hills of Kumaon so the colour story had rich earthy tones. There were shades of moss, the rock hues and rich colours of green. Keeping her design and sustainable sensibilities firmly in place, the garments were created from minimal waste. The completely hand-woven yarns were turned into silks and cottons and these were further designed into the line of fuss-free, silhouettes that included minimalistic tunics, cool cotton shirts and more relaxed attire.Creating a collection with zero waste, the show revealed extreme detailing with smocking, pleating, thread work, hand crochet and bead work, which were the show stopping additions to the garments. The drawstring waist dress, pin tucked, long-sleeved maxi, asymmetric skirt, empire line midi and khaki smock with pants brought the look in sharp focus. The sheer quality of the collection was seen for sleeves and shirts, while the kurtas looked great with soft long shrugs. The smocked, rouched, long-sleeved blouse, loose weave checked soft coat, black maxi with amazing placement smocking and the striped long coat over a black maxi were arresting pieces.When it comes to effortless, dressing options, Shweta Gupta's SWGT label ensures that fashion and comfort are synonymous at all times.