This Independence Day, Razorpay Urges People to #STAYININDIA

by businesswireindia.com

Commenting on the campaign, CEO & Co-Founder of Razorpay, Harshil Mathur said, “We believe India has so much more potential than it already does, considering the scale of growth and innovation that is happening in the country. India is already a destination of cutting-edge innovation with the availability of talent capital and young professionals, who have plenty of opportunities to grow and build their careers. This Independence Day, through our #STAYININDIA campaign, we at Razorpay encourage these young professionals and students to stay back in India to experience the greater triumphs and achievements that await them.” He concluded saying, “

. The social media campaign garnered a 30k increase in traffic, over 6 lakh impressions & an engagement rate of 6% till now, in addition to constantly trending on Twitter.

India is often looked at as a country that can provide good services for the foreign tech giants, however, rarely being associated with the term ‘Innovators’. This is also because India’s economy is largely dictated by service oriented companies.Recent UN report on international migration trends states that over 16 million Indians have been living outside the country. This Independence Day, India’s First Converged Payments Solution Company, Razorpay, launchescampaign, urging young professionals and students across India to stay back in the country, to carry forward the torch and to dedicate time to building a better place for themselves and for those to follow.Over the last few years, the number of companies led by technovation in the Indian startup space has increased, and today, India is delivering excellence through innovation by offering world class products at par with the global giants. Even the payments solution company, Razorpay, in a short time, has proved that with the right talent and hard work – we can be innovators.India has come far, thanks to the grit and strength of a bunch of people who stayed and built the country that they envisioned. This Independence Day, Razorpay salutes those people who chose toand as part of the campaign, the company has been encouraging people to talk about why they would like to stay in India.So, are we brave and wise enough to grasp this opportunity and accept the challenge of the future?”Thecampaign is gaining immense popularity on the company’s social media handles, with people expressing theirIndustry influencers from different fields such as entertainment, technology and twitter personalities along with entrepreneurs & tech innovators from companies such as Treebo, Rentomojo among others are echoing and testifying to this calling of #StayBackInindia. To hear their reasons to stay in India, clickSource: Businesswire