TO THE NEW Moves into a Larger Office Space to Augment Hiring in Noida with a Capacity of 2000+

TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company moves into a larger, state-of-the-art office in Noida with a capacity of over 2,000 people with a provision for further expansion. The office spread over a sprawling 100,000 sq. ft. area is located in NSL Techzone, one of the most prominent business hubs in the city.

High Table

TO THE NEW headquarters strongly represent the company culture of constant learning, creativity, and innovation. The office has 3 different types of seating – lounge style, high tables, and quiet corners to break the monotony. Intelligent work-areas have been designed to give its people (internally referred to as Newers) a holistic experience while at work including:

Lounge style meeting rooms

Fun Zones to encourage creative thinking

Nap Rooms to rejuvenate employees at work

“Tele-booth” styled single-person workspaces

The new office space, designed to enhance productivity whilst bringing a sense of inclusivity, is complemented by the recent other employee-focused announcements by TO THE NEW including the ‘Newers Wellness and Care Program’ which brings some of the leading healthcare institutions on board for TO THE NEW’s employees via In-house OPD consultations.

In addition, the company recently announced its ESOPs program to bring in inclusivity and to bolster the entrepreneurial spirit amongst its employees.

Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW

Commenting on the development, Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW, stated, “We have grown at a rapid pace, evolving from a team of 10 in 2009 to a company with over 1,000 people today. With such fast-paced growth, we are committed to adding valuable, talented people to our hub and providing them with a better workspace environment.”

TO THE NEW has grown 3-fold in the last 4 years from a 400-people company to a 1200-strong organization, expanding across the US, Middle East, and India. As per the projections, the company expects to continue its CAGR of around 50% and plans to go public once it hits the annual revenue run-rate of US$ 100 million in 2022.

The new TO THE NEW headquarter address is: 2nd & 3rd Floor, NSL Techzone, Sector 144, Noida.

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a digital technology firm providing digital transformation and product engineering services to ISVs, Consumer Internet, and Fortune 500 companies across the globe. We design & build digital platforms and products with Cloud and Data at the focal point.

TO THE NEW is amongst the fastest-growing technology companies globally with a CAGR greater than 50% since 2014. Established in 2008, our passionate team of 1200+ “Newers” is spread across delivery centers in New Delhi, Dubai, and NYC. TO THE NEW has been a consistent winner of the “Great Place to Work” awards in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and figures in the top 100 companies in India to work for.