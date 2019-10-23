Tommy Hilfiger Appoints Michael Scheiner as Global Chief Marketing Officer

by businesswireindia.com

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Scheiner as Chief Marketing Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, effective October 28, 2019.

Michael Scheiner, Chief Marketing Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael has amassed over 15 years of experience at global brands. He joins Tommy Hilfiger from Hollister Co., where he served as SVP, Global Marketing. His work helped to move Hollister into the top 5 brands among teens in Piper Jaffray’s Fall 2019 Taking Stock survey, and supported Hollister’s recognition as a Top Omni-Channel retailer. Michael will utilize his passion and experience to lead TOMMY HILFIGER into a new era of innovative marketing strategies – particularly across digital and experiential platforms – to reach and engage the next generation of consumers.

“As one of the world’s most globally recognized brands, our Marketing teams around the world play a pivotal role in inspiring, exciting and engaging our consumers,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe. “We are thrilled to have Michael join our world class Marketing Organization, and believe he will help fuel our ongoing digital transformation, enable us to respond strategically to new disruptions, and position Tommy Hilfiger as a leader amongst its competitors.”

“It is an honor to join such an iconic global brand,” said Michael. “The innovation and leadership Tommy Hilfiger has shown from its earliest beginnings is inspiring. I am excited to work closely with Tommy, Daniel and the company’s talented marketing teams around the world to write the next chapter as Tommy Hilfiger celebrates its 35th anniversary next year.”

Michael will relocate to the Tommy Hilfiger global headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands with his family.

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world’s leading lifestyle brands, with a globally recognized name and identity. The company’s marketing initiatives have been instrumental to the increasing footprint of TOMMY HILFIGER through the consistent growth of global brand awareness and consumer-centric strategies that build and retain a loyal fan base. Today, brand exposure is at an all-time high as a result of standout collections, campaigns, partnerships and impactful consumer activations worldwide.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.

About PVH Corp.

PVH sets the standard of style as one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle company in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our iconic portfolio includes TOMMY HILFIGER, CALVIN KLEIN, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That’s the power of PVH.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation, (i) the Company’s strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the Company may be considered to be highly leveraged and uses a significant portion of its cash flows to service its indebtedness, as a result of which the Company might not have sufficient funds to operate its businesses in the manner it intends or has operated in the past; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events or otherwise.

