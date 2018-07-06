  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
  • Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
  • The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
  • INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
  • Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
  • Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
  • Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Toshiba Announces New Analog Output IC Photocoupler for Automotive Applications

by businesswireindia.com

July 6, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) announces the launch of a new analog output IC photocoupler that enables high-speed communications in automotive applications – especially electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005392/en/

 

Toshiba: A new analog output IC photocoupler "TLX9309" that enables high-speed communications in aut ...

Toshiba: A new analog output IC photocoupler "TLX9309" that enables high-speed communications in automotive applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new TLX9309 consists of a high-output GaAlAs light emitting diode (LED) that is optically coupled to a high-speed detector. The detector consists of a photodiode and a transistor integrated onto a single chip. A Faraday shield has been integrated onto the photodetector chip to provide enhanced levels of common-mode transient immunity – typically up to 15kV/μs, an important parameter in electrically noisy automotive environments.

 

By separating the photodiode and amplification transistor, the collector capacitance is reduced, reducing propagation delays and making the open-collector TLX9309 faster than transistor output devices. In fact, propagation delay times are guaranteed to be between 0.1μs and 1.0μs, with the difference between high to low and low to high transition (|tpLH-tpHL|) being no more than 0.7μs, making the device suitable for high-speed communications such as inverter control or as an interface to intelligent power modules (IPM).

 

Electrically, the device offers 3750Vrms of isolation with 5.0mm of creepage and clearance for safety isolation. It operates from a supply in the range -0.5 to 30V DC and can drive up to 25mA at output voltages up to 20V. The current transfer ratio is in the range 15-300%.

 

The TLX9309 is packaged in a 3.7mm x 7.0mm x 2.2mm RoHS compliant 5-pin SO6 package and operates over the temperature range -40°C to +125°C. The device is AEC-Q101 qualified for use in automotive applications.

 

The TLX9309 is now in mass production.

 

Applications

 

Automotive equipment

 
  • I/O signal communications in inverter control circuits
  • Signal communications within equipment

Features

 
  • Analog output (Open collector)
  • Data communication rate: 1 Mbps (typ.) @NRZ
  • Compared with a transistor output, propagation delay time is faster:
    tPHL=0.8 μs (max), tPLH=1.0 μs (max)
  • AEC-Q101 qualified
 

Main Specifications

 (@Ta=25°C)
Part number   TLX9309
Absolute

maximum

 

ratings

   Forward current IF (mA)   15
  Output current IO (mA)   25
  Supply voltage VCC (V)   -0.5 to 30
  Output voltage VO (V)   -0.5 to 20
Electrical

characteristics

   Low level output voltage VOL max (V)   0.4
  Current transfer ratio IO/IF min/max (%)   15 / 300
  High level supply current ICCH max (μA)   1
Switching

characteristics

   Data communications rate typ. (Mbps)   1
 

Propagation delay time (H to L) tpHL max (μs)

   0.8
 

Propagation delay time (L to H) tpLH max (μs)

   1.0
  Propagation delay difference |tpLH-tpHL| max (ns)   0.7
Isolation characteristics   Isolation voltage BVS min (Vrms)   3750
  Clearance distances min (mm)   5.0
  Creepage distances min (mm)   5.0
Package   Name   5pin SO6
  Size typ. (mm)   3.7×7.0×2.2
 

Follow the link below for more on the new product and Toshiba’s photocoupler line-up for automotive applications.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/automotive.html

 

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005392/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿