  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
31 Jul 2018, Edition - 1113, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Delhi Police arrests Congress IT Cell worker Chirag Patnaik on charges of sexual harassment
  • NIA court convicts another accused in the Pak High Commission sponsored espionage case
  • Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana criticised the Maharashtra government over the delay in Maratha reservation
  • Congress submits adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over NRC draft
  • Aircel maxis Case: Court adjourned till October 1
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Toshiba Launches High Current Photorelays in DIP4 Package

by businesswireindia.com

July 31, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two new high current photorelays that are fabricated using the latest U-MOS IX semiconductor process. Both devices are now shipping in production quantities.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005304/en/

 

Toshiba: A high current photorelay "TLP3553A" in a DIP4 package featuring low ON-state resistance an ...

Toshiba: A high current photorelay "TLP3553A" in a DIP4 package featuring low ON-state resistance and high ON-state current ratings. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new “TLP3553A” and “TLP3555A” devices feature OFF-state output terminal voltage ratings of 30V and 60V, and ON-state continuous current ratings of 4A and 3A—higher than previous generation products. The TLP3553A features a low ON-state-resistance of just 50mΩ (max) which is less than a typical mechanical relay (about 100mΩ). This ensures that operating losses are kept to a minimum.

 

With their high ON-state current ratings, the new products can also replace 1-Form-A mechanical relays that are commonly used in industrial applications. Replacing mechanical relays with photorelays helps improve system reliability and reduces the space required for relays and relay drivers. The photorelays are rated for operation at temperature between -40 ºC and 110ºC, making it easy to achieve a thermal margin in designs.

 

Applications

 
  • Industrial equipment (PLC, I/O interface, etc.)
  • Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
  • Building automation systems
  • Security equipment
  • Replacement of mechanical relays in legacy systems

Features

 
  • Featuring ON-state current ratings close to those of mechanical relays by using MOSFETs fabricated in the latest generation U-MOS IX process
  • A variety of OFF-state output terminal voltage ratings: VOFF=30V/60V
  • High operating temperature ratings: Topr (max)=110°C
 

Main Specifications
 

(@Ta=25°C)
Part number   TLP3553A   TLP3555A
Contact  

1-Form-A
Generation of MOSFET   U-MOS IX
Package  

DIP4
Absolute

maximum

 

ratings

   Operating temperature Topr (℃)   -40 to 110
 

OFF-state output terminal voltage
VOFF (V)

   30   60
  ON-state current ION (A)   4   3
  ON-state current (pulsed) IONP (A)   9   9
Electrical

characteristics

   Trigger LED current IFT max (mA)   3
  ON-state resistance RON typ. (mΩ)   25   45
  ON-state resistance RON max (mΩ)   50   100
  Isolation voltage BVS min (kVrms)  

2.5
  Turn-on time tON max (ms)   3   2
  Turn-off time tOFF max (ms)   1   1
Stock Check & Purchase  

Buy Online

  

Buy Online
 

Follow the link below for more on the new products.
TLP3553A
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/detail.TLP3553A.html
TLP3555A
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/detail.TLP3555A.html

 

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:
TLP3553A
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.tlp3553a.html
TLP3555A
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.tlp3555a.html

 

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005304/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿