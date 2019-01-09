Toshiba Memory Unveils 1TB[1] Single Package PCIe® Gen3 x4L SSDs with 96-Layer 3D Flash Memory

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced the BG4 series, a new line-up of single package NVMe™ SSDs with capacities up to 1,024GB[2], which places both innovative 96-layer 3D flash memory and an all-new controller into one package to deliver best-in-class[3] read performance. The BG4 series is currently sampling to PC OEM customers in limited quantities, with general sample availability expected later in the second calendar quarter of 2019.

This new series of single package SSDs, featuring PCIe® Gen3 x4lanes, offers sequential read performance up to 2,250 MB/s[4], and with improved flash management delivers industry-leading[5] random read performance up to 380,000 IOPS[4]. The BG4 single package SSDs are suitable for compact and performance-oriented systems, such as ultra-thin PC notebooks, IoT embedded systems and server boot in data centers.

Additionally, the BG4 series improves upon the prior generation BG3 series in sequential and random write performance by approximately 70%[6] and 90%[6] respectively. Furthermore, power efficiency was improved up to 20%[7] in read and 7%[7] in write by utilizing Toshiba Memory’s cutting-edge BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory and a new SSD controller.

The BG4 single package SSD series will be available in four capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1,024GB, with a slim 1.3mm height profile[8] for capacities up to 512GB. Form factor options include a surface-mount M.2 1620 (16 x 20mm) single package or a removable M.2 2230 (22 x 30mm) module, enabling more design flexibility for thin and light mobile PCs.

The BG4 SSDs are built upon the NVM ExpressTM Revision 1.3b specification and features optional self-encrypting drive(TCG Opal version 2.01) models. [9]

During CES® 2019, the new BG4 series will be showcased in Toshiba Memory America, Inc.’s private suite at the Venetian® Resort until January 11.

