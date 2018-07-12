Toshiba Starts Shipment of UL508 Certified Photorelays for Industrial Control Equipment

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has obtained US safety standard UL508 certification for the following eight photorelay products: 4pin SO6 package series “TLP172GM”, “TLP176AM”, and “TLP3122A”; and DIP4 package series “TLP240A”, “TLP240D”, “TLP240G”, “TLP240GA”, and “TLP240J”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005258/en/



Toshiba: 4pin SO6 (left) and DIP4 (right) packages for photorelays. (Photo: Business Wire)

These certified photorelays, all commercially available, can be used in industrial control equipment that requires UL508 certification, suiting them for use in a wider range of equipment marketed worldwide. The photorelays are also NRNT[1] certified.

The UL508 standard includes stringent standards for parts. Solid state relays (SSR) are one such category of parts, and the resin temperature within an SSR is restricted to 105ºC (upper limit)[2]. SSRs have to operate at temperatures up to the upper limit. By using our UL certified products, companies can manufacture control equipment compliant with the UL standard and maintain the thermal design margin required for SSRs.

Applications

Industrial equipment (PLC, I/O interface, various sensor control, etc.)

Building automation systems (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), thermostats, etc.)

Replacement of mechanical relays (AC24 to 400V system, DC24 to 125V system)

Features

UL508 (NRNT) approved

UL1577 approved

Case temperature (max): T c =105°C

Main Specifications (@T a =25) Part

Number Package Absolute maximum ratings Trigger

LED

current

I FT

max

(mA) ON-state

resistance

R ON

(Ω) Output

capacitance

C OFF

typ.

(pF) Turn-on

time

t ON

max

(ms) Turn-off

time

t OFF

max

(ms) OFF- state

output

terminal

voltage

V OFF

(V) ON- state

current

I ON

(A) ON- state

current

(pulsed)

I ONP

(A) Case

temperature

T c

(℃) Operating

temperature

T opr

(℃) typ. max TLP172GM 4pin SO6 350 0.110 0.33 105 -40 to 85 3 22 35 30 1 0.5 TLP176AM 60 0.700 2.1 105 -40 to 85 3 0.15 2 100 3 0.5 TLP3122A 60 1.4 4.2 105 -40 to 85 3 0.13 0.25 100 3 1 TLP240A DIP4[3] 60 0.500 1.5 105 -40 to 85 3 0.6 2 130 3 1 TLP240D 200 0.250 0.750 105 -40 to 85 3 5 8 80 3 1 TLP240G 350 0.100 0.300 105 -40 to 85 3 25 35 30 2 1 TLP240GA 400 0.120 0.360 105 -40 to 85 3 17 28 80 2 1 TLP240J 600 0.090 0.270 105 -40 to 85 3 30 40 75 2 1

Notes:

[1] UL product category: Industrial control switch, solid-state control equipment for non-motor-rated loads

[2] Temperature restriction for plastics (epoxy)

[3] Surface mount option available.

Follow the link below for more on the new products and photorelays line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/photorelay.html

Customer Inquiries:

Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3457-3431

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005258/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005258/en/Source: Businesswire