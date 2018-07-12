Toshiba Starts Shipment of UL508 Certified Photorelays for Industrial Control Equipment

July 12, 2018
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has obtained US safety standard UL508 certification for the following eight photorelay products: 4pin SO6 package series “TLP172GM”, “TLP176AM”, and “TLP3122A”; and DIP4 package series “TLP240A”, “TLP240D”, “TLP240G”, “TLP240GA”, and “TLP240J”.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005258/en/
Toshiba: 4pin SO6 (left) and DIP4 (right) packages for photorelays. (Photo: Business Wire)
These certified photorelays, all commercially available, can be used in industrial control equipment that requires UL508 certification, suiting them for use in a wider range of equipment marketed worldwide. The photorelays are also NRNT[1] certified.
The UL508 standard includes stringent standards for parts. Solid state relays (SSR) are one such category of parts, and the resin temperature within an SSR is restricted to 105ºC (upper limit)[2]. SSRs have to operate at temperatures up to the upper limit. By using our UL certified products, companies can manufacture control equipment compliant with the UL standard and maintain the thermal design margin required for SSRs.
Applications
Features
|
Main Specifications
|
(@Ta=25)
|
Part
|Package
|Absolute maximum ratings
|
Trigger
|
ON-state
|
Output
|
Turn-on
|
Turn-off
|
OFF-
state
|
ON-
state
|
ON-
state
|
Case
|
Operating
|typ.
|max
|TLP172GM
|4pin SO6
|350
|0.110
|0.33
|105
|-40 to 85
|3
|22
|35
|30
|1
|0.5
|TLP176AM
|60
|0.700
|2.1
|105
|-40 to 85
|3
|0.15
|2
|100
|3
|0.5
|TLP3122A
|60
|1.4
|4.2
|105
|-40 to 85
|3
|0.13
|0.25
|100
|3
|1
|TLP240A
|DIP4[3]
|60
|0.500
|1.5
|105
|-40 to 85
|3
|0.6
|2
|130
|3
|1
|TLP240D
|200
|0.250
|0.750
|105
|-40 to 85
|3
|5
|8
|80
|3
|1
|TLP240G
|350
|0.100
|0.300
|105
|-40 to 85
|3
|25
|35
|30
|2
|1
|TLP240GA
|400
|0.120
|0.360
|105
|-40 to 85
|3
|17
|28
|80
|2
|1
|TLP240J
|600
|0.090
|0.270
|105
|-40 to 85
|3
|30
|40
|75
|2
|1
Notes:
[1] UL product category: Industrial control switch, solid-state control equipment for non-motor-rated loads
[2] Temperature restriction for plastics (epoxy)
[3] Surface mount option available.
Follow the link below for more on the new products and photorelays line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/photorelay.html
Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005258/en/