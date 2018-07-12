  • Download mobile app

12 Jul 2018

Toshiba Starts Shipment of UL508 Certified Photorelays for Industrial Control Equipment

by businesswireindia.com

July 12, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has obtained US safety standard UL508 certification for the following eight photorelay products: 4pin SO6 package series “TLP172GM”, “TLP176AM”, and “TLP3122A”; and DIP4 package series “TLP240A”, “TLP240D”, “TLP240G”, “TLP240GA”, and “TLP240J”.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005258/en/

 

Toshiba: 4pin SO6 (left) and DIP4 (right) packages for photorelays. (Photo: Business Wire)

These certified photorelays, all commercially available, can be used in industrial control equipment that requires UL508 certification, suiting them for use in a wider range of equipment marketed worldwide. The photorelays are also NRNT[1] certified.

 

The UL508 standard includes stringent standards for parts. Solid state relays (SSR) are one such category of parts, and the resin temperature within an SSR is restricted to 105ºC (upper limit)[2]. SSRs have to operate at temperatures up to the upper limit. By using our UL certified products, companies can manufacture control equipment compliant with the UL standard and maintain the thermal design margin required for SSRs.

 

Applications

  • Industrial equipment (PLC, I/O interface, various sensor control, etc.)
  • Building automation systems (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), thermostats, etc.)
  • Replacement of mechanical relays (AC24 to 400V system, DC24 to 125V system)

Features

  • UL508 (NRNT) approved
  • UL1577 approved
  • Case temperature (max): Tc=105°C
 

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25)

Part
Number

   Package   Absolute maximum ratings  

Trigger
LED
current
IFT
max
(mA)

  

ON-state
resistance
RON
(Ω)

  

Output
capacitance
COFF
typ.
(pF)

  

Turn-on
time
tON
max
(ms)

  

Turn-off
time
tOFF
max
(ms)
   

OFF-

 

state
output
terminal
voltage
VOFF
(V)

  

ON-

 

state
current
ION
(A)

  

ON-

 

state
current
(pulsed)
IONP
(A)

  

Case
temperature
Tc
(℃)

  

Operating
temperature
Topr
(℃)

          
                typ.   max      
TLP172GM   4pin SO6   350   0.110   0.33   105   -40 to 85   3   22   35   30   1   0.5
TLP176AM     60   0.700   2.1   105   -40 to 85   3   0.15   2   100   3   0.5
TLP3122A     60   1.4   4.2   105   -40 to 85   3   0.13   0.25   100   3   1
TLP240A   DIP4[3]   60   0.500   1.5   105   -40 to 85   3   0.6   2   130   3   1
TLP240D     200   0.250   0.750   105   -40 to 85   3   5   8   80   3   1
TLP240G     350   0.100   0.300   105   -40 to 85   3   25   35   30   2   1
TLP240GA     400   0.120   0.360   105   -40 to 85   3   17   28   80   2   1
TLP240J     600   0.090   0.270   105   -40 to 85   3   30   40   75   2   1
 

Notes:
[1] UL product category: Industrial control switch, solid-state control equipment for non-motor-rated loads
[2] Temperature restriction for plastics (epoxy)
[3] Surface mount option available.

 

Follow the link below for more on the new products and photorelays line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/photorelay.html

 

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005258/en/


MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005258/en/
Source: Businesswire

﻿