Traction on Demand Announces Major Hiring Push at Its Jaipur, India Location

Traction on Demand, one of North America’s largest dedicated Salesforce consulting partners, announced today that it is expanding its workforce in Jaipur, India. The influx of new Tractionites will contribute to the company’s rapid growth by providing the necessary skills to support the development of innovative platform solutions for customers globally.

Recognized as an emerging tech hub, Jaipur boasts a robust talent pool of highly qualified Salesforce experts that have a deep understanding of the platform and the experience needed to support Traction on Demand as the company pursues significant growth targets. Traction on Demand is looking to fill Software Developer roles of all levels, as well as Salesforce Architects, Quality Assurance Analysts, Data Specialists and Data Architects.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Jaipur. Since opening our office in 2018, we’ve been able to grow our team with very skilled and amazing people,” said Greg Malpass, CEO and Founder of Traction on Demand. “Jaipur has become a leading tech hub, attracting and nurturing a strong community of experienced tech enthusiasts, and we’re excited to meet more people who are passionate about building our global footprint and challenging the norms when it comes to culture, engagement and possibilities.”

The company is looking to increase its headcount by more than 50% within the next six months with the goal of creating over 150 jobs in the Salesforce ecosystem by the end of 2020.

Traction on Demand Founder, Greg Malpass, along with Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Peacock and Director of Community, Michelle Malpass, visited the Jaipur team in early October, meeting with hundreds of potential candidates at the company’s office as well as LMNIIT University.

About Traction on Demand

Traction on Demand is one of North America's largest dedicated Salesforce consulting and application development firm delivering cross-platform solutions and standalone SaaS products. Traction on Demand provides services to support the design, development, implementation and integration of technology and process across commercial and nonprofit organizations. Unlike traditional system integrators, Traction on Demand's mission is to develop and grow the Salesforce ecosystem by empowering people and enabling organizations. Traction on Demand is a proud B Corp.

Traction on Demand’s incubated SaaS applications include Traction Guest, Traction Hierarchies, Traction Complete and Traction Rec.

