TVS Motor Company Registers Sales of 279465 Units in July 2019

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 279,465 units in July 2019 as against 3,21,179 units in the month of July 2018.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheeler registered sales of 2,65,679 units in July 2019 as against sales of 3,07,856 units in the month of July 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 208,489 units in July 2019 as against sales of 2,47,382 units in the month of July 2018.

Motorcycle registered sales of 1,08,210 units in July 2019 as against sales of 1,21,434 units in July 2018. Scooter sales of the Company registered 1,05,199 units in July 2019 as against sales of 118,996 units in July 2018.

Exports

The Company's total exports registered sales of 69,994 units registered in the month of July 2019 as against sales of 72,242 units in July 2018. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 57,190 units in July 2019 as against 60,474 units in July 2018.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 3% increasing from 13,323 units in July 2018 to 13,786 units registered in July 2019.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.