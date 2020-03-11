Two Moody’s Analytics Executives Win Women in Technology and Data Awards

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce that two of its senior leaders have been recognized in the WatersTechnology Women in Technology and Data Awards 2020.

Elaine Wong, who leads the Moody’s Analytics Credit Assessment and Origination business, was named Market and Credit Risk Professional of the Year. Louise Green, head of Marketing and Communications at Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company, repeated her 2019 win for Reference Data Professional of the Year.

Ms. Wong has more than twenty years of experience in the financial services industry. She is an expert in banking risk management systems, and helping banks adjust to today’s increasingly digitized environment. In late 2017, Ms. Wong’s team introduced the CreditLens™ solution, which helps banks manage all aspects of the credit lifecycle. Built on the latest cloud technology and incorporating award-winning Moody’s Analytics proprietary data, its market presence has grown swiftly. The company recently announced that more than 250 firms globally have selected the CreditLens platform, up from 100 clients in less than a year.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” said Ms. Wong. “The CreditLens solution is helping banks all over the world to digitally transform their operations and make better, faster decisions.”

Ms. Green has been with Bureau van Dijk since its founding, and is an expert at helping firms use reference data, and Bureau van Dijk’s Orbis specifically, to make better decisions and operate more efficiently. Orbis is the world’s leading database on private companies and entity data, covering more than 365 million companies and one billion ownership links, and detailing corporate structures including beneficial ownership and analysis of where power and control lie in an organization. Its coverage has increased more than 70% over the past three years. Ms. Green’s team has been instrumental in driving business growth alongside this coverage growth, and building the Orbis brand to access new markets and new use cases for this important solution.

“Winning the award for Reference Data Professional of the Year for a second straight year is especially gratifying,” said Ms. Green. “This recognition reflects our continued success in making Orbis the resource of choice for analyzing private company data and corporate ownership.”

Moody’s Analytics clients have the option to use Orbis and the CreditLens platform together, for greater efficiency and to expand upon—and improve the integrity of—information in credit applications.

