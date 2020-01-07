UC Browser Revamps India Strategy Will Launch Cloud Storage Service UC Drive in India

Covai Post Network

Reiterating its commitment to the mobile browser market, UC Browser, world’s No. 1 third-party mobile browser with over 1.1 billion downloads, has announced a revamp of its strategy for India market. UC Browser will launch its in-app cloud storage service offering for Indian individual users, UC Drive. As an in-app cloud storage, UC Drive will be able to seamlessly connect with browsing scenario within UC Browser and sync stored various videos, songs, photos, and more across all the UC users’ mobile devices, allowing users to directly save a wide variety of downloadable content while browsing without taking up storage or memory on their mobile devices.UC Drive will be available for free to all UC users with large cloud storage space. This will be UC Drive’s first launch in the global market. India is one of the largest markets for UC Browser and makes up for about 50% of its global downloads.

Discussing the background and rationale for the upcoming new feature, Mr. Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business, said, “In a mobile-first market like India, almost all digital activities are shifting to mobile devices – from watching movies and clicking pictures to sharing files. In a scenario like this, users are left scrambling for cloud storage and syncing options. With UC Drive, our users can enjoy an unfettered browsing experience using the least amount of mobile data, ensuring that users never run out of storage again. The upcoming UC Drive is a step forward in our commitment to provide better mobile internet services to our billion+ users and grow with the digital market here.”

Cloud drives have become the perfect instrument of maximum storage with minimal resources and minimal supervision. Working on the same premise, UC Drive, which is integrated into the browsing platform, will allow users to save any downloadable content using the “Save to Drive” function. The Drive will act as an excellent tool for immediate file exchange with its ‘File Sharing’ option that allows for streamlined communication amongst users. Coupled to that, the ability to synchronize any folder on your phone with cloud storage, option to give access to multiple people and protection of high-stakes digital data will make it a compelling product from the UC stable.

UC Browser is the flagship product of UCWeb. Over the last couple of years, UC Browser has redefined the role of a modern mobile browser with the launch of its content platform in 2016 and its latest add-on Cloud Storage feature.

