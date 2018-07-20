UiPath Brings Fourth Edition of #UiPathTogether Event in Mumbai

by businesswireindia.com

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced the conclusion of its fourth #UiPathTogether event in Mumbai. Riding on the success of #UiPathTogether events conducted in Washington D.C., Paris and New York City, the Mumbai event highlighted the vast digital transformation opportunities RPA enables for enterprises in India.

Representatives from UiPath were joined by RPA experts and practitioners from partner and customer organizations including Prudential, EY, KPMG, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Edelweiss Finance.Theyled sessions focused on how RPA will play a pivotal role in achieving business success in India.

Business implementation partners and customers alike shared their RPA implementation stories, allowing attendees to acquire their proven best practices while developing their own digitisation journeys.

Daniel Dines, CEO and Founder of UiPath, said:“India is an extremely important market for UiPath. Our focus is to collaborate with Indian enterprises to enhance their productivity and improve the lives of their employees – and the satisfaction of their customers – with our top-in-its-class RPA platform. We stand strong in our commitment to the India market as we have found an immense talent pool in the country which we are constantly investing in. We now employ close to 200 employees, and plan to increase it by 50 percent by year end.“

UiPath isworking closely with major consultancies that have Indian presence. Financial services, healthcare and telecommunications are the sectors that are driving the adoption of RPA-based solutions in India, though the company’s platform is at work across all industries.

UiPath‘s footprint in the automation industry was acknowledged this year by both Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix report, which named the company a global Leader and Star Performer in RPA, and the Forrester WAVE Report, Q2 2018, which recognized UiPath as a Leader in RPA.

Worldwide, the RPA market is predicted to reach $2.9 Billion by 2021, in a Forrester report issued in 2017.

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More than 1,500 enterprise customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

With a thriving RPA developer community of more than 200,000 worldwide, UiPath is on a mission to democratize RPA and support a digital business revolution. Based in New York City, UiPath’s presence extends to 15 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company is backed by $183M in series A & B funding from Accel, CapitalG, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers, Credo Ventures, Earlybird’s Digital East Fund and Seedcamp. UiPath’s Series B valuation exceeded $1 billion.

