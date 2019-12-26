  • Download mobile app
26 Dec 2019, Edition - 1626, Thursday
Umber IT Solutions Is Awarded as One of the Top 25 Innovative Companies at CII Innovation Award 2019 New Delhi

by businesswireindia.com

December 26, 2019

Business Wire India

In a spectacular awards ceremony hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry, the apex industry body, recognized Umber Ghar, RERA Compliance Management platform, among the top 25 companies in Service segments for their innovation excellence. While presenting the awards, Mr. Ratan P Watal, Member Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Government of India said that Innovation awards is a noteworthy initiative and shall help facilitate in encouraging industry to develop world class innovations.  Source: Businesswire

