  • Download mobile app
02 Apr 2020, Edition - 1724, Thursday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 1st positive case of Coronavirus has been reported from Lalbaug in Mumbai.
  • Ruckus outside JNU campus, student threatens guard saying ‘I will cough at you’ & spread Coronavirus.
  • A 40-year-old Coronavirus symptomatic patient has committed suicide in Shamli.
  • Around 400 people linked to Tabligh have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Tamil Nadu & Delhi bear most of the brunt.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Unimoni India appoints George Antony as Executive Vice–Chairman

by businesswireindia.com

April 2, 2020

Business Wire India

Unimoni Financial Services has appointed V George Antony as Executive Vice-Chairman of Unimoni India.
 
Antony retired as Managing Director of the company in 2017 and was a Non-Executive Director and Vice-Chairman to the Board since then.
 
Considering the current scenario and need of the company, the Board members have unanimously decided that he should take charge at the helm and drive the company to a glorious future.
 
Antony set up Unimoni India in 1999 and scaled it to over 375 branches across the country, with around 3,500 employees and an agent location network of 20,000. During his period, the company became one of the topmost foreign exchange firms, leading inward remittance company and one of the major players in the travel and tours business. In addition, the company ventured into gold loan business as NBFC and also third-party products like Insurance, Demat and Share trading services.
 
Before starting his stint in India, Antony was a founder employee of UAE Exchange Centre LLC, Abu Dhabi, during its inception, and worked overseas for 15 years in various capacities.

Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿