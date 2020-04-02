Unimoni India appoints George Antony as Executive Vice–Chairman

by businesswireindia.com

Unimoni Financial Services has appointed V George Antony as Executive Vice-Chairman of Unimoni India.



Antony retired as Managing Director of the company in 2017 and was a Non-Executive Director and Vice-Chairman to the Board since then.



Considering the current scenario and need of the company, the Board members have unanimously decided that he should take charge at the helm and drive the company to a glorious future.



Antony set up Unimoni India in 1999 and scaled it to over 375 branches across the country, with around 3,500 employees and an agent location network of 20,000. During his period, the company became one of the topmost foreign exchange firms, leading inward remittance company and one of the major players in the travel and tours business. In addition, the company ventured into gold loan business as NBFC and also third-party products like Insurance, Demat and Share trading services.



Before starting his stint in India, Antony was a founder employee of UAE Exchange Centre LLC, Abu Dhabi, during its inception, and worked overseas for 15 years in various capacities.

Source: Businesswire