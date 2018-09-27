Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with SABIC, Solvay and Porex Corporation Materials

by businesswireindia.com

Universal Laser Systems (ULS) announces the addition of SABIC, Solvay and Porex Corporation materials to its materials database, the most extensive repository of laser material processing parameters for materials in the range of 10 watts to 500 watts.

The SABIC, Solvay and Porex Corporation materials new to the ULS materials database were specifically added for laser processing with the ULTRA and XLS platforms, suited for high accuracy and precision laser cutting, laser ablation and laser surface modification.

The materials include:

SABIC Lexan™ 9600 FR Sheet

SABIC Lexan™ FR25A Film

Solvay KetaSpire® KT-820 PEEK

POREX® Microporous PTFE 7751

Laser processing notes, describing the results of the laser-material interaction for these materials, are also available in the Materials Library on the ULS website to help potential customers explore the advantages of deploying laser technology within their manufacturing, research and development, and prototyping activities.

About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser material processing solutions, committed to innovation and advancing the application of modern CO 2 and fiber laser technology. From the development of laser sources, productivity enhancement technologies, advanced software and beam delivery systems, to an extensive investment in the research of laser materials processing science and applications, ULS provides its customers the most innovative, cost-effective, flexible and scalable laser material processing solutions for today and future needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.

