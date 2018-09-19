Uttarakhand All Set for the 4th Dehradun International Film Fest

Business Wire India
Cradled just under the Mussoorie Hills, Dehradun is perhaps the best venue for hosting international events, with the picturesque hills and deep valleys around it and climatic conditions that attract the connoisseur with moderate temperatures.
The city is now decking up to host the fourth Dehradun International Film Festival that comes immediately after the monsoons and before the cold winter – from 21st
to 23rd
September 2018 at 3 multiple venues Silvercity Rajpur Road, Tula’s and WIC in Dehradun. The Entry is Free for the festival.
The edition this year will have a much broader canvass, as it also includes a music festival and eventful trips for the delegates, apart from more than 60 films being screened including feature films, short films, Music Albums and documentary films.
As Festival Director Rajesh Sharma
says, “it is going to be more enthusiastic and amazing as the best music directors and singers are also invited to nominate their entries unlike previous years when only the directors were invited.”
Many films have been chosen of Directors from Delhi, films like 5 Saal, Rahtaare-e-Zindagi, Pankhuri, Chholyar, Raghni, 3 Kahaniyaan, Unfit, The Fight Against Breast Cancer, Happiness Trail, Dosa & Enlightment will be screened during the Festival.
Many Bollywood celebrities have already confirmed their presence to name a few are Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja, Sharman Joshi, Vivek Vaswani, Deven Bhojani, Surendra Pal, Rajendra Gupta, Paresh Ganatara, Khayali and many others.
Dehradun International Film Festival (DIFF) is a platform to explore or show new talent for anyone in Film Industry. It adds much more beauty and glamour to the film industry by presenting new talent.
Films with duration of a maximum of under fifty minutes will be categorized as short films while those above 70 minutes will come in the feature category. Films made between August 2017 and July 2018 are eligible for entry. Films in any language other than English must be subtitled in English.
Works are being submitted on DVD / Blue Ray / Pen Drive or streaming video. Submissions will not be returned. But the Exhibition Format authorized is DCP, Blue Ray and DVD format.
But the festival will mean much more than just films. There will be trips to explore the city of Dehradun, Yoga camps, local talent performing and local art and crafts on display. In addition, there will be competitions on poetry, and lyrics, there will be special 30-40 second audio-visuals on Directors cut, film promos, etc. which will make it imperative for acting schools, Film Institutes, and other communication institutes to participate with their stalls and other literature.
The International Forum will be headed by Ashwani Sharma from Canada while senior film editor S Kumar Mohan is the chief advisor. The film curator is Santanu Ganguly.
Rajesh Sharma
added: “This year the film festival is going to be a fantastic one. The Dehradun International Film Festival (DIFF) is a platform to explore or show new talent for anyone in Film Industry. It adds much more beauty and glamour to the film industry by presenting the new talent.
This festival provides the youth, and young minds avenues for their talents and the future of Uttarakhand to showcase their talent and enter the cinematic beauty of our industry.”
He said the Festival’s thought values include artistic excellence in creativity, hospitality and fiscal responsibilities.
The aim is to bring the world to Dehradun and showcase film talent under one roof.
Films can either be registered at the website for the Dehradun International Film Festival, http://ddniff.com/
or through diifindia@gmail.com
.
Source: Businesswire