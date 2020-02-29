Validity Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire 250ok, Expanding its Best-of-Breed Email Portfolio

by businesswireindia.com

Validity, the most trusted name in customer data quality, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire email analytics and deliverability provider 250ok. Since 2011, 250ok has developed email management software and innovative tools used by businesses of every size. With this acquisition, Validity broadens its optimization capabilities across the global ecosystem of email service providers.

Email remains a critical channel for marketers to attract and engage customers. However, keeping messages out of the spam folder and delighting recipients continues to be a challenge. Mailbox providers work hard to protect users from spam and threats, and inboxes are crowded with unoptimized, spray-and-pray approaches to marketing. Without the right data, tools and guidance, even the best emailers can struggle to reach the inbox and have impact. For online retailers, staying out of the spam folder has a dramatic impact on revenue opportunities and conversion. 250ok enables marketers to get more email delivered, the right way to targeted recipients, and enjoy greater conversion and return on investment as a result.

250ok began innovating in the analytics and deliverability software market in 2011. The company was started by former ExactTarget email deliverability expert Greg Kraios. Today 250ok revolutionizes email management software by creating innovative tools for modern email senders, including Marketo, CDW, National Geographic, Crutchfield, Furniture Row, and PETA. With this acquisition, Validity brings together some of the top talent in the email industry to help ensure messages stay out of the spam folder.

“Amongst the many players in the email market, the 250ok team is such a perfect fit within the Validity family,” said Mark Briggs, chairman and CEO of Validity. “Our combined analytics platform, email expertise, and reach across the broadest set of email service providers brings enormous value to marketers across the world.”

Many of Validity’s largest email customers use both 250ok and Return Path from Validity to optimize their email campaigns. With this acquisition, the Validity for Email solution is strengthened with 250ok technologies and services, including:

Deliverability and Reputation

Engagement Analytics

DMARC Deployment

Design Previews

List Validation



“For these last several years, we have been working hard to stand out in this crowded market by creating the best products for email marketers everywhere,” said Greg Kraios, 250ok founder and CEO. “When I first met Mark Briggs, Validity’s CEO, I knew there was an opportunity to have a new conversation about the email industry and where it should be headed. Now as part of Validity, together we can drive innovation and excellence for everyone in the email ecosystem.”

With the acquisition of 250ok, Validity continues to expand its market presence and broaden its portfolio of leading solutions for sales and marketing professionals. Over the last two years, Validity has made the following significant acquisitions:

CRMfusion, the leading application for enterprise CRM data quality

BriteVerify, the most trusted global platform for email verification

Return Path, the global leader in keeping email out of the spam folder

AppBuddy, the top grid application for Salesforce and other platforms, and

250ok, the leading email analytics platform



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. For more information about 250ok, visit https://250ok.com.

About Validity

For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations across the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and retain customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity’s flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Return Path, Trust Assessments and GridBuddy – are all highly rated, #1 solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005774/en/

Source: Businesswire