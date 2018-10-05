Value 360 Communications Wins Big at the Fulcrum Awards 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Gold for “Powering Indian Police with Artificial Intelligence” for Staqu

Gold for “Getting India Ready for #JobsofTomorrow” for Udacity

Gold for “On a mission to bring half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy” for Paytm

Gold for “A Government Awakening on GST” for Urban Clap

Bronze for “Realizing India’s e-commerce dream” for Shopmatic

Bronze for “Lifeline to MSMEs of India” for Aye Finance

Bronze for “Resonating Indira in today’s India” for Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust

Staying true to its commitment for pushing the envelope and advocating for earnest brands that would surface as change-agents in the economy, Value 360 Communications emerged triumphant at the Fulcrum Awards 2018. Taking home 4 Gold and 4 bronze trophies, Value 360 Communications closed the night at the pinnacle, cinching the covetedand theThe award-winning campaigns of Value 360 include:Commenting on the big win of Value 360,, said, “We congratulate Team Value 360 on their winning spree at the Fulcrum Awards. Value 360 has been an able partner in our Brand building strategy, supporting us in creating a highly credible market position in the MSME Lending space. They developed a customized media strategy with story ideas and media angles that helped build our profile with the right audience. And they are as passionate in their efforts as us in positioning Aye Finance as a leading MSME lender enabling financial inclusion of the grassroots businesses in India.”“Udacity is where lifelong learners come to learn the skills they need, to land the jobs they want, to build the lives they deserve. Driving this narrative is one of our most important objective for Udacity.Value360 has been an important partner in communicating Udacity's vision of democratizing education and getting India ready for the #JobsOfTomorrow,” said, added, “Bravo to Kunal and the entire team at Value360. Not surprised that you are continuing to sweep all Awards given the fantastic work that all of you are doing on brands. Stay grounded and keep up the great work!”With the recent win at Fulcrum Awards, Value 360 Communications has swiped the Agency of the Year award at all the leading industry awards in the last one year. Previously, the honour was conferred at the, where Value 360 Communications emerged as theawarded Value 360 Communications as theandalso announced it as theCommenting on the spectacular run,, said, “It is humbling to receive the great honour of Agency of the Year, four times in the past one year. The success comes as a strong testament to the perseverance of our team that tirelessly strives for perfection. The feat wouldn’t have been achieved without the trust and conviction that our clients have shown in us. We are overwhelmed and take this win as a responsibility to produce work of greater worth and continue to create differential value in the industry.” Source: Businesswire