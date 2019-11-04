Vasitum – Noida Based Startup Plans to Revolutionise Recruitment through AI

Glassdoor research shows that on an average, you are against 250 resumes whenever you apply for a job. Of those resumes, 4 to 6 get called for an interview, and only one gets the job.

Team Vasitum



Yes, there are 249 other people striving to do the exact same thing – standing out in front of the recruiter.

The battle to hire top talent is fierce.

Every day, companies receive hundreds of resumes and applications from multiple sources that flood their inbox. There are employee referrals, direct applications from candidates and responses from recruiting sites and agencies. Organisations are starting to realise that their ability to attract, screen and select the right candidate is ultimately going to determine the success of their organisation.

Vasitum – Revolutionizing Recruitment Through Artificial Intelligence

Unsurprisingly, almost 60 years since recruitment picked up as an industry, traditional staffing methods still exist! with more than 22 years since popular portals like Naukri and Monster were launched, there have been no significant improvements in the traditional hiring process. While a majority of HR professionals struggle to use the new tools and technologies, the actual hiring still remains their top concern.

Recruitment as an industry is analogous to any market that seeks to balance demand and supply, but here the commodity is real people. People who have ever-growing aspirations to work with different people.

Startups from around the globe have been striving to disrupt the traditional recruitment process. One such startup is Vasitum, a Noida -based venture that has developed a platform to cater to the needs of modern-day HR. Vasitum attempts to streamline and automate the recruitment process by using ML (Machine Learning) and NLP (Natural Language Processing).

But how will AI affect candidate hunting?