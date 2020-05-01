Vector Capital Looks at Adding Value to the Indian Start-Up Ecosystem

Business Wire IndiaAsoneoftheearly movers in theventuredebtsegment,andlooking to revolutionizefunding in India,VectorCapitalhaslaunched a fund with a focus to providecapitaltonewandinnovative VC fundedstart-ups. The VectorCapitalinvestmentthesis is to focusonventures in ConsumerInternet,Enterprise SAAS, Education & Healthcare,BFSI,andRetail & Hospitality Sectors.
Vector Capital is a venture debt company, which offers funded start-ups an alternative, less expensive, more efficient method of acquiring speedy capital for their operations and imminent scaling. Established in September 2019 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, Vector Capital has funded some leading ventures, and it is driven by a deep conviction that money without empathy is just money and not desirable.
"Weconsiderourselves a boutique,profoundlyengaging firm thatcreatesvaluebybuildingrelationships with ourmantrabeing 'fast capital'," says SidharthAgarwal, CEOofVectorCapital."WefoundedVectorCapitalbasedonvaluesofthoughtleadership,connectingourventurepartners to ourglobal & localnetwork for their businessgrowth,and, most of all, givingthem a tailor-madecreditsolutionthat works for them."
In November 2019, VectorCapitalhaslentventuredebt for INR 10 million to Nextenders, a web-basedprocurementandtenderingsolutionscompany, for a periodofone year to helpthecompanyextend its workingcapitalrunway for its newPhilippinesproject.
Nextendersalong with its PhilippinespartnerNextix had jointlybid for thetender for AcquisitionandCustomisationof an ElectronicGovernmentProcurement System in Philippines.
“Venturedebthassupportedus to efficientlyandquickly raise andmanageourshort-termandprojectbasedworkingcapitalrequirements,allowingus to focus onprojectexecution. Not havingtoworryabout EMIs is a greatbenefit,asweareabletolinktheventuredebt repayment with project milestone payments" says Tapan Mehta, CEOofNextenders.
Vector Capital hasbeenco-foundedbySidharthAgarwal – ManagingDirectorCreativeImpex (Creative Group), NavyugMohnot – GlobalCEOof QAI and Founder of QGLUE, and Rahul Gupta- AngelInvestor in 20+ companies,organizational and CEOcoach and PulkitJain.
Source: Businesswire