Velodyne Lidar Executive Addresses How to Make Driverless Vehicles Safe, Ready and Familiar on the Road

Dr. Mircea Gradu, Sr. Vice President Quality and Validation at Velodyne Lidar, Inc., will be featured on two panels at the upcoming GITEX Technology Week in Dubai on October 7 and 8. Gradu, a distinguished engineer, is an officer and the 2018 President of SAE International. He will review how lidar sensors deliver outstanding perception performance in three dimensions, allowing vehicles to detect and avoid objects in a range of environmental conditions and roadway settings. Furthermore, he will discuss the critical success factors in testing and validation that lidar sensors must achieve to support autonomous vehicles (AV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The first panel, “Teaching Vehicles to Think, Drive and Talk,” occurs on October 7, from 2:40 to 3:10 p.m., at the Vertical Stage 1, Za’abeel Hall 4. Gradu will provide information about how advanced sensor technologies generate massive amounts of data. The future AV will generate two petabits – about the same as two million gigabits of data.

The second panel, “Driverless Vehicles will be Safe, Ready and Common on the Road by 2030,” occurs on October 8, from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at the Future Mobility Conference, Sheikh Maktoum Hall. Gradu will discuss how lidar sensors are an essential component for fully autonomous vehicles and can significantly enhance ADAS capabilities.

Velodyne has more than a decade of experience in the manufacturing and validation of lidar sensors that support the stringent safety and reliability requirements of automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. By developing a portfolio of smart, powerful sensors, Velodyne Lidar has established itself as a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of real-time lidar sensors.

“GITEX is a great opportunity to bring together some of the hundreds of companies and thousands of people working on AV and ADAS technologies,” said Gradu. “Velodyne is committed to fostering this industry’s efforts and learning experiences to help make our roadways safer – sooner, rather than later.”

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™ and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

