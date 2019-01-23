  • Download mobile app
23 Jan 2019
Virender Sehwag and Michael Clarke’s Banana Challenge goes Viral on UC’s WeShare Channel

Covai Post Network

January 23, 2019

Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and former Australian captain Michael Clarke’s Banana Challenge has gone viral on UC’s WeShare channel. Roped in as the spokesperson for the UC WeShare channel, Virender Sehwag and Michael Clarke have been engaging in friendly banter to present trendy and enjoyable content to cricket lovers across the nation. The two engaged in a fun challenge where Sehwag, known for his sharp wit, started the banana game and challenged the former Australian skipper Michael Clarke to accept the challenge with a blind fold. The video of the cricketers struggling to catch the banana has left social media users in splits. Numerous users on VMate, a short video platform owned by UC, have answered the call for #BananaChallenge while the playful videos are watched by millions. Within one day the exposure of the banana challenge has reached millions of impressions.

 

Sehwag and Virender goes Viral on UC WeShare Channel

 

With the newly launched WeShare Channel, UC is all set to create a benchmark in the Indian market with localized, entertaining content including short videos, memes, GIFs and more. Not limited to trendy cricket feeds, UC WeShare channelizes a space where users can communicate with friends and share jokes within seconds through a few simple taps. Based on the popular features, UC has enhanced the short video experience and added new features such as trends ranking and more.

 

Damon Xi, General Manager of UC India and Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, said, “As a user-oriented content platform, UC has excelled in providing specialized curated content for its users. The idea behind launching the WeShare Channel is to provide our users with the trendiest content including short videos, memes, GIFs and more. This is a proud moment for UC seeing the popularity of a new channel, making localized browsing and content consumption an extravagant experience.

 

The launch of the WeShare channel will meet the growing demand for short content in India. UC hopes to leverage the trend and strengthen its leading presence in the market by feeding its 130 million Indian MAUs through the channel.

 

About UC

UC, a business within Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. The international product portfolio of UC includes content distribution platforms UC Browser and UC News, Android app store 9 Apps, UGC short video platform VMate and UC Ads for mobile marketing. UC Browser is the world’s No.1 third-party mobile browsers, as per StatCounter. UC Browser has reached 430 million Monthly Active Users globally.

 

Additional information about UC and its products can be found at www.ucweb.com.

Source: Newsvior

